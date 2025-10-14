Allen Stone Shares Cover of Christopher Cross' 'Ride Like The Wind'

Allen Stone has shared a cover of Christopher Cross' debut hit "Ride Like The Wind" on its own music is fun label. Released alongside a new live performance video, the track pairs Stone's powerhouse voice and gospel influence with one of soft rock's most defining hits.

Seeker, the creator-led music rights, publishing, and record company founded by M&G Investments and led by award-winning songwriter and creative executive Evan Bogart, acquired Christopher Cross' catalog in 2023 - Stone's cover is the latest in the company's series of creative campaigns that has revitalized Cross' award-winning catalog. The song follows Seeker's release this year of the first-ever official "Ride Like The Wind" music video, the expanded edition of Cross' GRAMMY-winning debut album, and Benny Sings' 2023 reimagining of "Sailing." Together, these campaigns are introducing Cross' music to a new generation of listeners while celebrating his enduring influence on pop and soft rock.

For his version of "Ride Like The Wind," Stone mixes his signature, genre-defying style, blending funk, gospel, folk-rock, and soul, with the timeless energy of Cross' platinum-selling classic. Beyond the studio track, fans can watch the new live performance video of "Ride Like the Wind," which showcases Stone's magnetic stage presence and connection to the material.

Known for his commanding vocals and modern take on classic soul, Allen Stone has released five studio albums, earned acclaim for his heartfelt songwriting, and toured globally, sharing the stage with artists like Stevie Wonder and Erykah Badu. Stone has been performing "Ride Like The Wind" throughout his 2025 tour dates, including recent shows supporting Chris Stapleton and appearances at BottleRock Festival. He will continue to play the track during his support run with Quinn XCII, which concludes October 13th, and his run of co-headlining dates with Ripe, which concludes December 19th.

Seeker's campaign around Christopher Cross exemplifies the company's unique approach to catalog acquisitions. Founded in 2020, Seeker stands out by treating catalogs like new artists, supporting them with inventive marketing strategies and collaborations that keep their music culturally relevant. Since acquiring Cross' catalog, Seeker has driven Cross' music to all-time streaming highs (seven million monthly listeners and one million followers on Spotify, over 100M views on YouTube) and sparked fresh cultural conversations around his legacy.

"It's always intimidating to take on an iconic song and perform it for the world, the pressure is high," says Stone. "But 'Ride Like the Wind' is such a stellar tune, and getting to play it live in front of an audience has been a thrill. I'm so glad Seeker was down to release the cover, and stoked to have it in the setlist this tour. Christopher Cross is legendary, and we just hope we did him justice. The history behind this song is wild, from how he wrote it to that killer guitar solo at the end. It's been cool to see the love it's received all over the world."

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