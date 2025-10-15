America's Got Talent All-Star Jimmie Herrod To Release Debut Album

America's Got Talent All-Star/Finalist Jimmie Herrod is set to release his first-ever full-length album: PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES is due out on November 21st.

The set features exquisite jazz takes on beloved repertoire from Broadway/theater legend Stephen Sondheim. The material highlights Herrod's dynamic vocal range and the superlative countertenor stylings for which he has come to be known. PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES is co-produced by Herrod and Grammy Award-winning jazz musician/producer John Beasley.

Of the inspiration behind the album, Jimmie Herrod stated, "I've loved Stephen Sondheim's music since my first interaction with "Into The Woods" in my teens, and have always seen myself in his shows, expressed vividly through his brilliant writing and lyricism. Sondheim allows his sense of harmony to interact like chimes in the wind, and in arranging his music for trio, I've allowed my own sensibilities to collide with his. I've performed in a number of the originating shows represented on the album, though this project is predominantly songs performed by the beloved female roles in Sondheim's shows. Musically and narratively, I've always related to the female roles, and in a way created a space for myself to musically reach for heights historically divided by gender. This album is an exploration, some flirtation and fun, and moments of self-reflection. As the title suggests, it is a celebration of the beautiful gifts given to us by Stephen Sondheim."

In other news, Jimmie Herrod is currently touring the United States with internationally-renowned musical collective Pink Martini as featured vocalist (a position he has held for seven years). Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras around the world. These dates go through the first quarter of 2026, with additional dates to be announced. In between Pink Martini shows, Herrod will also be playing select headlining dates. More of these shows for 2026 will also be announced at a later date. Please see below for tour dates.

Jimmie Herrod is a vocalist, arranger, and composer from Tacoma, Washington living in Portland, Oregon. Herrod rose to worldwide acclaim on NBC's America's Got Talent after receiving the coveted "Golden Buzzer" and ending the competition as a finalist. After his time on television, he starred in the Las Vegas show America's Got Talent - Live at Luxor, and competed once more on the spin off series, America's Got Talent: All-Stars. Herrod has been seen and heard on Oregon Public Broadcasting; All Classical Portland; as a featured soloist on PBS, including the globally televised Joni Mitchell Songbook concert at The Kennedy Center; toured internationally for seven years with the renowned band Pink Martini, and is regularly featured with major symphonies across the US including the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, and Houston Symphony to name just a few. Jimmie Herrod has released two EPs - his debut FALLING IN LOVE AND LEARNING and 2022's ELATED. He continues to headline concerts in venues across America in addition to appearances in Paris, France and other major cities around the world.

Jimmie Herrod PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES track listing:

1. A Bowler Hat (from "Pacific Overtures")

2. Wait (from "Sweeney Todd")

3. Any Moment (from "Into The Woods")

4. Everybody Loves Louis (from "Sunday In The Park With George")

5. Losing My Mind (from "Follies")

6. Kiss Me (from "Sweeney Todd")

7. Beautiful (from "Sunday In The Park With George")

8. Stay With Me (from "Into The Woods")

9. Pretty Women (from "Sweeney Todd")

10. Not While I'm Around (from "Sweeny Todd")

11. There Is No Other Way (from "Pacific Overtures")

Pink Martini featuring Jimmie Herrod tour dates:

OCTOBER

16 Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

DECEMBER

4 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

5 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

6 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium

7 Livermore, CA Bankhead Theater

8 Auburn, WA Auburn Symphony*

9 Grass Valley, CA The Center For The Arts

10 Stanford, CA Bing Concert Hall

12 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

14 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

17 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

31 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

JANUARY

24 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

25 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

FEBRUARY

25 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center

MARCH

8 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

11 Irvine, CA Irvine Barclay Theatre

13 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre

14 Glendora, CA Haugh Performing Arts Center

15 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

18 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

19 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

20 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

21 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

23 Santa Fe, NM Lensic Performing Arts Center

27 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts

*solo headlining (not with Pink Martini)

