Anyma Performs Historic Double Set At Egypt's Great Pyramids Of Giza

Last Friday (October 10), Anyma took the stage at one of the most iconic landmarks on Earth, the Great Pyramids of Giza, for a rare performance set against the backdrop of ancient stone and open desert sky. Anyma's breathtaking socials clips from the event have already amassed over 10 million views - the setting truly must be seen to be believed.

A defining moment for Anyma, the show delivered a powerful connection between music and atmosphere. The vastness of the setting, the weight of history, and the natural stillness of the environment shaped a unique experience for thousands of fans, transcending the eras and defying the usual confines of the dance floor. The event was also a historic moment for Anyma, who delivered his first-ever two-part performance. Taking place across two distinctive stages, Anyma performed a unique set on each: Anyma's Quantum concept as a DJ set, leading into The End Of Genesys as a state-of-the-art audiovisual show that pushed the boundaries of live performance.

Known for his meticulously crafted sets, Anyma brings a sound that is both intimate and infinitely expansive. This event marked an opportunity to hear that sound in one of the world's most monumental settings, where every echo carries farther and every detail lands with more impact. Anyma will bring the next era of his show AEden to his Coachella headline set in 2026.

