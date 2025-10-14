Atlus Among Most Added At Country Radio With 'Devil Ain't Done'

Atlus landed among the most added at country radio this week with his Stoney Creek Records debut single "Devil Ain't Done," closing with 57 adds. The single served as the lead release from his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville debut EP, Secondhand Smoke, that was released on Friday.

"As a truck driver, I used to sing 'Life Is a Highway' behind the wheel, driving what seemed to be endless miles thinking I'd never be on anything other than that pavement for the rest of my days. Now, we're on country radio!" said Atlus. "I want to say THANK YOU to every station and to every person at country radio who believes in 'Devil Ain't Done' and is giving this song and this dream a shot!"

Connecting with both fans and industry with his personal stories, the radio community shared incredible support for the single.

"The emotion and stories in the music really connect. I'm a fan for sure!" - Jeff Kapugi, RSVPP iHeart Media

"Atlus just hits different. Authentic and connecting. 'Devil Ain't Done' is perfection, and it's gonna live on 93Q's playlist for years." - Travis Moon, KKBQ/Houston

"Every now and then during artist tours, you realize something special is happening. That's what happened to me when Atlus visited Houston. The 'Devil Ain't Done'-and Atlus is just getting started." - Bruce Logan, KILT/Houston

"Country's next GREAT storyteller." - Scott Roddy, KSON/San Diego & KWJJ/Portland

"Atlus feels like the type of artist we're going to have many hits from-just from what we've heard so far. His vulnerable lyrics speak to his life experiences and open that door for listeners to connect. I'm aboard the Atlus train." - Ashley Layfield, WFUS/Tampa

Secondhand Smoke, a six-song collection, marks the next chapter for the viral hitmaker whose career has grown from underground phenom to a billion-plus on-demand streams, four independent studio albums, a Platinum single, national touring, and millions of fans across social platforms.

"The songs on Secondhand Smoke are more than just individual tracks; they are chapters from my life," says Atlus. "Each one tells a story that I've lived through and it's my hope that they push somebody out there to keep fighting, dreaming, and that there is something in one of those chapters that helps them keep showing up."

Pulling back the curtain on his past to forge a new path forward, Secondhand Smoke sees Atlus writing on each track, confronting deeply personal themes, from a turbulent home life and his mother's resilience, to his sister's battle with addiction and his own journey with mental health.

His debut radio single, "Devil Ain't Done," is an instant fan favorite with infectious grooves and melodies highlighting the former truck driver's lyrics of reflection on self-doubt & perseverance. Grappling with relatable struggles that so many empathize with, this track expands on the singer-songwriter's mission to make music that is both universal and uniquely him.

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