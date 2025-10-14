Bid For Spot On Eddie Trunks Team For The Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party

(Adrenaline) Bidding is now under way on eBay for a chance to bowl on the celebrity bowling team captained by broadcast personality Eddie Trunk at the Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, will once again host the event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The auction for a place on Trunk's bowling team has always been met with feverish bidding, and this year will be no different as Eddie Trunk has confirmed his 2025 team early. His team this year comprises Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler; Brent Woods (Gene Simmons Band, Chevy Metal); Shavarsh "Shavo" Odadjian of System of a Down; and first-time Bowling Party participant Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme).

To give the winner sufficient time to make travel arrangements (which are not included), the eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's 2025 team will end on Monday, October 20 at approximately 7PM Pacific time: You can bid to be on Eddie's team here:

An array of music celebrities is planning to join the fun and festivities, among them Dennis Atlas (Toto); Sebastian Bach as well as his bandmates Frederico Delfino and Paris Bierk; Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Phil Buckman (Fuel); Fred Coury (Cinderella); Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders);Jerry Dixon (Warrant); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Danny Koker and Stoney Curtis (Count's 77 and Counting Cars on the History Channel); Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); Dave "Chili" Moreno (Bruce Dickinson); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Howie Simon (Winger, Starship); drummer Zak St. John; Michael Sweet (Stryper); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); "Full Metal Jackie" Kajzer of KLOS, DJ Will, Regina Banali and actors Al Coronel ("The Last Ship") and Star Fields ("Sons of Anarchy"). More celebrities will be announced soon.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests.

Related Stories

Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

2025 Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party Announced

Eliot King Smith And Audrey Martells (Chic) Bring To Life The Story Of Josephine Baker

Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'

News > Dio