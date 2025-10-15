.

Brad Paisley Getting Festival With His New Christmas Album 'Snow Globe Town'

Country music superstar Brad Paisley is set to release a new Christmas album on November 7, Snow Globe Town. The 16-track album features eight new songs written by Brad as well as some all-time favorite Christmas classics.

To celebrate the announcement of his second Christmas album Brad is releasing a new song from the record, "Leave The Christmas Lights On" available now at all digital retailers today. Also available is "Counting Down The Days", written by Brad and Chris Dubois, as the official anthem of Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event, which launches Friday.

"I had so much inspiration writing songs for Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie," said Brad. "It sparked a real creative energy that was honestly hard to stop so we made an entire album."

The result is an album written by the newly inducted Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member that is full of Brad's comedic whit, dynamic storytelling, masterful musicianship and stellar production.

Brad, a Grand Ole Opry member since 2001, has also co-written two additional songs for inclusion in Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas film. The new, original movie starring Nikki DeLoach (Curious Caterer Mysteries, Our Holiday Story) and Kristoffer Polaha (A Biltmore Christmas, The Christmas Quest), is set to premiere Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 29. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+. Brad will also appear in the film alongside many familiar faces from the Opry and country music.

Tomorrow, Brad will perform as part of an exclusive Hallmark kick-off event in Nashville to celebrate their upcoming Countdown to Christmas programming.

