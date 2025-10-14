Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark' Given A Country Makeover

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alex Hall has shared his country take on Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In the Dark." Co-produced by Hall alongside Pete Good (Midland, Carly Pearce), this honky tonk-ready revamp swaps the track's iconic synths for warm guitar riffs that showcase his honeyed voice and the song's introspective lyrics.

"Dancing In the Dark" originally appeared on Springsteen's career-defining 1984 album Born In The U.S.A., and Hall's rendition arrives just ahead of this month's highly anticipated biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

About his rendition, Hall says: "I came to Bruce Springsteen's music later than most. It wasn't until I read Born To Run that I really dove into his records-and suddenly, it all clicked. His story, his love for music, and his journey of 'becoming Springsteen' felt so familiar. When I was listening through some of his classics to cover, 'Dancing In the Dark' stopped me in my tracks. Playing it stripped-down on my acoustic, the words hit me differently. I had just gotten sober, and it stopped feeling like a party anthem-it became a quiet, gut-level reflection."

"Dancing In the Dark" follows Hall's poignant take on Lee Ann Womack's "Solitary Thinkin'," which was released last month. His critically acclaimed 2023 debut album Side Effects of the Heart garnered praise from American Songwriter, MusicRow and Billboard, who called the Georgia native "an astute guitarist with an expansive vocal range and classic approach to words and music." A relatable journey of getting through life's curveballs, the record boasted the sweeping "Women and Horses," his duet with GRAMMY-winning artist Brandy Clark. In 2021, he made waves with his star-studded debut EP Six Strings, which caught the attention of Rolling Stone and featured his songwriting heroes and friends, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Brad Tursi (Old Dominion), Tenille Townes and Kassi Ashton.

No stranger to life on the road, Hall has played major festivals including CMA Fest and AmericanaFest, while sharing the stage with acts like Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. With over 47M global streams to date, he has built a devoted following thanks to his knack for incredibly honest storytelling and commitment to songcraft.

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