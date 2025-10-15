Christian Rapper DPB Tops Country Chart With 'America Strong'

Christian hip-hop artist DPB (David Paul Brooks) has released the official music video for his inspirational, unifying anthem, "American Strong." The video-produced by David P. Brooks, with Brent N. Beck serving as Executive Producer and Ouiwey Collins as Animator-has officially premiered worldwide on YouTube.

Released as a single in May, "American Strong" has become a unifying force across genres and audiences, breaking barriers as a Christian hip-hop artist topping country charts nationwide. The single has dominated multiple national radio charts, including:

#1 - National Radio Hits AC40 Chart

#1 - National Radio Hits Country Chart

#5 - National Radio Hits Top 40 Chart

#3 - National Radio Hits Christian Chart

#1 - Independent Music Network Chart

With stirring lyrics and an unwavering message of faith, resilience, and national unity, "American Strong" arrives at a crucial moment in America's history. DPB's heartfelt call to action urges listeners to look beyond division and rediscover the values that make the nation truly strong-faith, family, freedom, and love for one another.

"This track is about unity and all being brothers and sisters under GOD," says DPB. "Let's come together and unite this movement. Let's bring America back together and be as strong as we were destined to be-one nation under GOD, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

The accompanying music video brings this message to life with powerful imagery and motion, blending patriotic symbolism and modern creativity under Ouiwey Collins' direction. The visual complements DPB's passionate performance and visionary production, emphasizing both the spiritual and cultural urgency of the song's message.

As a producer, rapper, and minister, DPB has built a reputation for fusing bold beats with an unshakeable moral compass. His music continues to transcend boundaries, resonating with audiences across genres and generations. "American Strong" not only celebrates unity but serves as a reminder that true strength begins with faith and the courage to love one another.

