Christopher Cross 'All Right: The Worldwide Singles 1980-1988' Trailer Released

(MPG) Christopher Cross, Omnivore Recordings, and Seeker Music have announced All Right: The Worldwide Singles 1980-1988, the first-ever collection of all the acclaimed singer/songwriter's worldwide singles from 1980-1988 including many single edits, remixes, etc. the way they were first heard on the radio, out November 14 on double-LP and double-CD.
The double-LP contains 20 A-sides on translucent pink and green vinyl, while the double-CD includes 11 bonus B-sides. All Right will also be available digitally featuring 30 tracks, including several that have not been previously available on streaming platforms.
Originally from San Antonio, Texas, and known as an exceptional guitar player besides being a tremendous songwriting talent, Christopher Cross released his eponymous debut at the end of 1979. With its first single "Ride Like The Wind" beginning a five-plus month run on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, peaking at Number 2 (for four weeks), the #1 smash "Sailing" wasn't far behind being released in May of 1980. "Never Be The Same" (#15) and "Say You'll Be Mine" with Nicolette Larson on background vocals (# 20) all followed and made certain that Christopher Cross spent 1980 into 1981 dominating the charts and the airwaves.
In 1981, Cross achieved something no one had ever done before at the Grammy Awards. Cross swept the "Big Four" awards which included not only Best Album and Best New Artist, but both Record and Song of the Year for "Sailing." "Sailing" also took home the Grammy for Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist to bring the awards total to five at the 23rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Cross' chart success continued with "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do), from the film Arthur. He not only hit #1 again, but won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Another Page's "All Right" and "No Time For Talk" landed in the Top 40, and "Think Of Laura" (popularized through its use on General Hospital) became his fourth Top 10 hit. "A Chance For Heaven (Swimming Theme From The Official Music Of The XXIIIRD Olympiad Los Angeles 1984)" hit #16 on the Adult Contemporary Charts, and "Loving Strangers (David's Theme From Nothing In Common) cracked the Top 30.
All Right: The Worldwide Singles 1980-1988 collects all of Christopher Cross' domestic and international A-sides from those years. Available as a 2-LP set on translucent pink and green vinyl, the set contains the original single versions, and the 2-CD counterpart adds the B-sides on the second disc. The compilation is produced by multiple Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski and Brad Rosenberger and remastered by multiple Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves.
With liner notes from Garrett Price, director of the HBO Original film Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary, All Right: The Worldwide Singles 1980-1988 chronicles Christopher Cross' whirlwind first decade.
All Right: The Worldwide Singles 1980-1988 Tracklist:
1. Ride Like The Wind *
2. Sailing
3. Never Be The Same *
4. Mary Ann
5. Say You'll Be Mine
6. Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)
7. All Right *
8. No time For Talk
9. Deal 'Em Again
10. Think Of Laura
11. A Chance For Heaven (Swimming Theme From The Official Music Of The XXIIIRD Olympiad Los Angeles 1984)
12. Talking In My Sleep
13. Charm The Snake *
14. That Girl
15. Every Turn Of The World
16. Love Is Love (In Any Language) *
17. Loving Strangers (David's Theme From Nothing In Common) *
18. Someday
19. I Will (Take You Forever) [Duet with Frances Ruffelle] *
20. Swept AWay (Fade)
CD-Only B-Sides
1. Minstrel Gigolo *
2. Poor Shirley
3. The Light Is On
4. Spinning
5. Long World
6. Words Of Wisdom
7. Baby Says No
8. Open Your Heart
9. Love Found A Home
10. Just One Look
11. Alibi
* Single Edit
