Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Piano & Voice Tour Announced

(BHM) Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will follow their hugely successful 20th anniversary full band world tour with a very special North American headline run offering a "more naked" perspective on singer-songwriter Alec Ounsworth's utterly original body of work.
"Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Piano & Voice" gets underway after a sold-out run in Europe on January 15, 2026, in Boston, MA, and then visits intimate venues in major markets across the continent through mid-February.
Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now. An extremely limited black and white splatter vinyl edition of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's Bootleg Series Vol. 1 - Piano & Voice Live at Servant Jazz Quarters, recorded in London, will be available online and at shows while supplies last.
"Essentially, this is an opportunity for me to put forward my songs for Clap Your Hands in their starkest form," says Alec Ounsworth. "After having done shows in this form in Europe, this will be the first round of shows of this kind in the United States. Doing the material in this way has been a chance to connect with the work on an intimate and new (but familiar) level. Be ready for some raw emotion - precisely what I, for one, need at the moment. Please join me for these special, small shows."
In the meantime, the milestone world tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's landmark self-titled debut album resumes later this month with a series of eagerly awaited headline dates in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The wide-ranging trek sees Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - currently comprising Ounsworth, Todd Erk (bass, synth), Jonas Oesterle (drums), and Ben Collins (guitar, keys, lights) - performing the classic 2005 album in its entirety. The band has already spent much of this past year celebrating Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with sold-out and ecstatically received shows across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom.
CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - ON TOUR 2025-2026
"20 YEARS OF CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH
...PERFORMING THE DEBUT ALBUM..."
WORLD TOUR 2025
OCTOBER
31 - Osaka, Japan - Live House Anima
NOVEMBER
1 - Shibuya, Japan - Club Quattro
5 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
7 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
8 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
11 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Tuning Fork
"CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - PIANO & VOICE"
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026
JANUARY 2026
15 - Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
16 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church
17 - Kingston, NY - Assembly
18 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia Ethical Society
FEBRUARY 2026
9 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
11 - Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Old Church
14 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk
15 - Toronto, ON - Lula Lounge
