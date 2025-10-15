Conan Gray Debuts Vevo's New Original Series Artist Portrait

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the launch of a new original content franchise, titled "Artist Portrait", a series that includes exclusive commentary and live performances by popular artists in one-of-a-kind locations. Vevo's first "Artist Portrait" features Conan Gray, with two of the series' performances to be released throughout October, culminating in a short film that weaves in both performances and narrative.

Conan and Vevo have a long history of working together: Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" performances of "Maniac" and "Comfort Crowd" in 2020; "Live from Vevo Studios" performances of "Memories" and "Disaster" in 2021; "Live from Vevo Studios" performances of "Alley Rose" and "Never Ending Song" in 2024; and "Vevo Footnotes" for "This Song" in 2025.

"Artist Portrait" spotlights the spirit of an artist outside of the studio, with each piece of content providing an immersive, artist-led portrait in locations reflective of their creative vision and personal identity. Shaped by the artists themselves, the series' performances and interviews are held in locations near and dear to their heart, providing a unique look into their creative framework.

Conan's first "Artist Portrait" performance of "Actor" takes place in a wood-paneled attic of a home facing the sea. Surrounded by his band with his guitar in hand, he strums sitting cross-legged at the foot of the bed. He sings of the heartbreak of watching a love interest pretend that nothing romantic ever happened - and doing it so convincingly that you start to question if it was even real.

"Vevo has a rich heritage and vast expertise in capturing beautiful, top-quality content for artists. We're expanding the Vevo Originals portfolio and building upon the success of our 'Extended Play' series, which marked our official foray into on-location short films that blend narrative with performance. With 'Artist Portrait', we bring the set to the artist, wherever they are. Meanwhile, fans get to enjoy the very best of their favorite artists, live, from select real-world locations that are special to them - where they can connect in a uniquely powerful way, unlike anywhere else," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "Having worked with Conan at Vevo Studios since the early days of his career, it is such a pleasure to see him flourish! In this series, fans will see Conan like never before, by the seaside: raw, authentic, and deeply personal."

"Vevo's Artist Portrait series delves into the spirit-the inner creative life-of an artist in the present tense," explained Chris Pereira, Executive Producer, Vevo, "We meet each artist where they are-on the road, in the studio, or at home-for quiet conversations and stripped-back performances that unfold with minimal convention or setup, removing barriers between the viewer and the artist's words and songs. For the launch of the series, we met Conan at a seaside writing cabin for some intimate performances, and spoke with him about the long, winding process of sifting through a body of material to find the eventual voice of his second album, Wishbone."

