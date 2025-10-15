Country Star Ian Munsick Shares Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

(EBM) Ian Munsick recently went viral for an Ozzy Osbourne tribute, performing "No More Tears" in honor of the rock legend who passed away earlier this year. Munsick knew he had something special due to fans' reactions - and today is releasing his live recording of the song.

Ozzy's influence on Munsick began at an early age, as Munsick recalls, "When I was 8 years old, I stumbled upon my older brother's CD collection. I sneakily slid out a black colored album with a small tan cross on top and threw it in my walkman CD player (shout out the early 2000's). One of the most iconic bass riffs of all time captured my ears right out of the gate, followed by the most recognizable voice in all of Rock n Roll. It was Ozzy's 1991 hit song 'No More Tears.'"

Doing the cover of "No More Tears" in Nebraska upon the singer's death in July came together by happenstance. Munsick shares, "23 years later, I'm on stage sound checking in Kearney, Nebraska when out of the air and into my fingers comes that same iconic bass riff. My band quickly followed suit and we jammed a verse and chorus before moving on to our normal soundcheck routine. I headed back to the bus to catch a quick nap before the long night ahead when breaking news hit my phone... 'RIP Ozzy.' The universe was telling me to play that song that night, so we quickly worked up a fiddle heavy version of the heavy metal hit.

"As our 90 minute show was coming to end, I nervously looked at my drummer to count me in for our tribute to the Ozzman," he adds. "The bass riff captured the country audience as they erupted with joy and sadness all at once. After the show, social media did its thing and made our cover of 'No More Tears' the most viral moment I've had thus far in my career. I knew we had to release a version exactly like the one we played in Nebraska that night. Luckily, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was the following weekend... what better atmosphere to play some Ozzy? This time, we hit record."

Munsick recently set The Eagle Flies Free Tour for 2026. Beginning February 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the tour will feature 17 dates with special guests Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Tyler Nance and Jake Worthington, highlighting one of the most distinctive voices in modern country music - and his distinctive modern-Western style.

The follow up to his 2025 Eagle Feather album, Munsick's The Eagle Flies Free Tour continues a streak of touring success for the native son of Sheridan, Wyoming - including a history making turn at the famous Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.

Headlining the iconic rodeo and Western lifestyle celebration, Munsick became the first Wyoming native to secure top-billing of the event's musical lineup, playing songs from across his three albums - Coyote Cry, White Buffalo and Eagle Feather.

The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Fridasy, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom (w/ local support)

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

