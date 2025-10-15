Courtney Barnett Reveals New Single 'Stay In Your Lane'

GRAMMY-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett makes an exciting return with her brand new single, "Stay In Your Lane," out on Mom+Pop Music.
The song kicks off her next musical chapter and is the first new material since the surprise instrumental record "End Of The Day" and her first new 'song' since the critically acclaimed album "Things Take Time, Take Time". Stay In Your Lane proves once again why Barnett is not only one of the most innovative songwriters of her time but hands down one of the most impressive rock guitarists of her generation.
The track, brimming with a ferocious rhythm section and raucous guitar riffage, features Barnett's signature evocative lyricism. "Gotta get this off my chest" she chants in the chorus, "This never would've happened if I stayed in my lane, stayed the same way." Not for the faint-hearted, filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Pavements) is behind the at times squeamish new video for "Stay In Your Lane".
She has been quietly making her live return, road-testing new music at a series of intimate shows at Levon Helm Studios and in Joshua Tree but will be returning to screens on Wednesday, October 22nd, performing the new single on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
