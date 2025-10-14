Dallas Wayne Says 'Prognosis Is Promising' In Cancer Fight

Country music singer, songwriter, and SiriusXM personality Dallas Wayne is sharing a deeply personal chapter with fans worldwide following his recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma cancer. Known for his positivity and resilience, Dallas is facing this challenge with his trademark optimism, calling it just another bump in "life's highway."

He shared, "Hello Friends, In the spirit of transparency, I would like to share some personal news with you all. A while back, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer. I've been undergoing treatment for some time now, and while there is no 'cure' for this type of cancer, it looks like I'm well on my way to remission. My prognosis is promising - I am hopeful.

"In the coming weeks, I'll be taking some time off from my radio show to undergo a medical procedure called an autologous stem cell transplant. Rest assured, I'm surrounded by a team of excellent doctors and medical professionals who are taking great care of me, and I have complete faith in their expertise. But I'll need a little time to rest and recover.

"In the meantime, thank you all for your support and understanding. I look forward to seeing you on the radio and on the road again very soon!

"As we say on the radio every day, 'Be safe, and be good to each other; it's the right thing to do.'

Dallas Wayne can be heard daily on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (Channel 61) and Outlaw Country (Channel 62). His latest album, Coldwater, Tennessee, captures the highs and lows of a musician's life-touching on love, heartbreak, and the road in between. The project features standout tracks like "I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)," "He Even Brought Her Flowers," "Rock Bottom, Population 1," and "If These Walls Could Cry." True to Dallas's signature style, every song on Coldwater, Tennessee was recorded straight from the heart.

Related Stories

News > Dallas Wayne