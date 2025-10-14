.

D'Angelo Dead At 51 After Cancer Battle

10-14-2025
D'Angelo Dead At 51 After Cancer Battle

Multi-Award-Winning singer-songwriter, producer and R&B Icon, D'Angelo passes away at the age of 51. His estate and Michael Archer II have issued statements.

The D'Angelo Estate shared, "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life...After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

Michael Archer II added (via The Blanco Agency), "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents thought me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

