Doechii Kicks Off Sold-Out 'Live From The Swamp Tour' In Chicago

Last night, Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records artist Doechii kicked off her sold-out 'Live from the Swamp Tour' at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL. The performance unfolded in four distinct "lessons."
She opened with Lesson One, performing "STANKA POOH," "BULLDOG," and "BOILED PEANUTS" from her GRAMMY Award-winning Best Rap Album Alligator Bites Never Heal. Throughout the night, Doechii delivered other fan favorites from the album including "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "DENIAL IS A RIVER," alongside standout singles like "Spookie Coochie" and "Anxiety."
Doechii also remixed her hit track "Persuasive, with Charlie xcx's "360." Notably, Doechii's two sisters have joined her on tour as dancers, making their debut during last night's show.
The 'Live from the Swamp Tour' follows a series of major festival appearances this summer and fall, including critically acclaimed sets at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, All Things Go, Austin City Limits, and more. Her Lollapalooza set in particular became a viral moment when she announced the tour by driving off in an albino alligator-wrapped car with "Doechii Tour" written on the side.
In the lead-up to the reveal, giant albino gators appeared at iconic landmarks in several tour cities-from Piedmont Park in Atlanta and the Welcome to Texas sign, to La Jolla Cove in San Diego, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle's Space Needle, and even floating down the Chicago River during Lolla weekend.
The headline run sold out within minutes of the onsale and shattered records for largest single day sales demand in history for Live Nation shows at seven venues, including Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston), Bonjangles Coliseum (Charlotte), The Anthem (Washington, DC), Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco).
The tour continues this Friday with a sold-out show at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, followed by stops in Boston, New York, Tampa (her hometown), Atlanta, San Diego, and more, before wrapping on Monday, November 10, at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. This fall and winter, Doechii will also appear at major festivals including One Music Festival in Atlanta, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, and Spilt Milk Festival across multiple Australian cities. While in Australia, she'll join Kendrick Lamar as a special guest on his stadium run, The Grand National Tour.
Live from the Swamp Tour
Fri Oct 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum - SOLD-OUT
Sun Oct 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - SOLD-OUT
Mon Oct 20 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden - SOLD-OUT
Tue Oct 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - SOLD-OUT
Thu Oct 23 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum - SOLD-OUT
Sat Oct 25 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center - SOLD-OUT
Mon Oct 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy - SOLD-OUT
Wed Oct 29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory - SOLD-OUT
Fri Oct 31 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall - SOLD-OUT
Mon Nov 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD-OUT
Wed Nov 05 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square - SOLD-OUT
Fri Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - SOLD-OUT
Mon Nov 10 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater - SOLD-OUT
Festival Performances
Sun Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - One Music Festival
Sat Nov 15 - Sun Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
Australian Dates
Thu Dec 04 - Melbourne, Australia - AAMI Park*
Sat Dec 06 - Ballarat, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
Sun Dec 07 - Perth, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
Thu Dec 11 - Sydney, Australia - Allianz Stadium*
Sat Dec 13 - Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
Sun Dec 14 - Gold Coast, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
*Supporting Kendrick Lamar on Grand National Tour
Doechii Kicks Off Sold-Out 'Live From The Swamp Tour' In Chicago
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix
Doechii, Lucy Dacus and Clairo Lead All Things Go 2025
Watch Doechii's 'Anxiety' Video
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'