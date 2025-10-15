Doechii Kicks Off Sold-Out 'Live From The Swamp Tour' In Chicago

Last night, Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records artist Doechii kicked off her sold-out 'Live from the Swamp Tour' at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL. The performance unfolded in four distinct "lessons."

She opened with Lesson One, performing "STANKA POOH," "BULLDOG," and "BOILED PEANUTS" from her GRAMMY Award-winning Best Rap Album Alligator Bites Never Heal. Throughout the night, Doechii delivered other fan favorites from the album including "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "DENIAL IS A RIVER," alongside standout singles like "Spookie Coochie" and "Anxiety."

Doechii also remixed her hit track "Persuasive, with Charlie xcx's "360." Notably, Doechii's two sisters have joined her on tour as dancers, making their debut during last night's show.

The 'Live from the Swamp Tour' follows a series of major festival appearances this summer and fall, including critically acclaimed sets at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, All Things Go, Austin City Limits, and more. Her Lollapalooza set in particular became a viral moment when she announced the tour by driving off in an albino alligator-wrapped car with "Doechii Tour" written on the side.

In the lead-up to the reveal, giant albino gators appeared at iconic landmarks in several tour cities-from Piedmont Park in Atlanta and the Welcome to Texas sign, to La Jolla Cove in San Diego, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle's Space Needle, and even floating down the Chicago River during Lolla weekend.

The headline run sold out within minutes of the onsale and shattered records for largest single day sales demand in history for Live Nation shows at seven venues, including Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston), Bonjangles Coliseum (Charlotte), The Anthem (Washington, DC), Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco).

The tour continues this Friday with a sold-out show at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, followed by stops in Boston, New York, Tampa (her hometown), Atlanta, San Diego, and more, before wrapping on Monday, November 10, at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. This fall and winter, Doechii will also appear at major festivals including One Music Festival in Atlanta, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, and Spilt Milk Festival across multiple Australian cities. While in Australia, she'll join Kendrick Lamar as a special guest on his stadium run, The Grand National Tour.

Live from the Swamp Tour

Fri Oct 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum - SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - SOLD-OUT

Mon Oct 20 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden - SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - SOLD-OUT

Thu Oct 23 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum - SOLD-OUT

Sat Oct 25 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center - SOLD-OUT

Mon Oct 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy - SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory - SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 31 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall - SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 05 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square - SOLD-OUT

Fri Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 10 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater - SOLD-OUT

Festival Performances

Sun Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - One Music Festival

Sat Nov 15 - Sun Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Australian Dates

Thu Dec 04 - Melbourne, Australia - AAMI Park*

Sat Dec 06 - Ballarat, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 07 - Perth, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

Thu Dec 11 - Sydney, Australia - Allianz Stadium*

Sat Dec 13 - Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 14 - Gold Coast, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

*Supporting Kendrick Lamar on Grand National Tour

Related Stories

Doechii Kicks Off Sold-Out 'Live From The Swamp Tour' In Chicago

The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix

Doechii, Lucy Dacus and Clairo Lead All Things Go 2025

Watch Doechii's 'Anxiety' Video

News > Doechii