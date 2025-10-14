Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour Details

(PIAS) Dropkick Murphys have announced the full routing for their 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour with The Aggrolites and Haywire supporting on most dates.

The trek kicks off February 9 in Portland, ME and culminates March 13, 14, 15 and 17 in Boston with the band's annual run of hometown dates during St. Patrick's Day week. Tickets for the For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour go on sale this Friday, October 17 at 10am local time. Tickets for the previously announced Boston dates are on sale now, and lineups vary for the Boston shows.

The 2026 St. Patrick's Day weekend shows in Boston are also a celebration of the band's 30th birthday and include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 14 at 2:00 PM. This special afternoon event benefits the band's charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund, and each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free.

During the For the People...In the Pit St. Patrick's Day 2026 Tour, Dropkick Murphys will also perform two special hockey post-game solo shows: March 7 with the Milwaukee Admirals and March 11 with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Milwaukee Admirals concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game.

The For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour shows are as follows. All shows are with The Aggrolites and Haywire unless otherwise noted:

Feb 9 - State Theatre, Portland, ME

Feb 10 - The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

Feb 12 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 13 - The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Feb 14 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Feb 15 - House of Blues, North Myrtle Beach, SC

Feb 17 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

Feb 18 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

Feb 19 - ACL Live at Moody Theater, Austin, TX

Feb 21 - The Signal, Chattanooga, TN

Feb 22 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Feb 24 - The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Feb 25 - Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

Feb 26 - The Admiral, Omaha, NE

Feb 27 - Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines, IA

Mar 1 - Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

Mar 3 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

Mar 5 - The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL

Mar 6 - Palace Theatre, St Paul, MN

Mar 7 - Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI *

Mar 8 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

Mar 10 - The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

Mar 11 - MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA *

March 13 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA **

March 14 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA (Matinee) ***

March 14 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA **

March 15 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA **

March 17 - Citizens House Of Blues, Boston, MA ****

* Hockey game performance - no opening acts

**with Haywire and additional support TBA

*** Claddagh Fund matinee mini-show - no opening acts

**** Support TBA

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Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour Details

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