Duff McKagan Shares 'Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog' Medley

(BHM) Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan gives another powerful glimpse into his upcoming live album, LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON, with the release of the medley, HOLY WATER/I WANNA BE YOUR DOG.
Fusing HOLY WATER with The Stooges' I WANNA BE YOUR DOG, the track captures McKagan's band at their rawest and most unrestrained, and offers another taste of what can be expected from LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON, out October 31 - a release that showcases McKagan's signature mix of grit, melody, and heart-on-sleeve intensity.
The 19-track collection will be available in a wide variety of formats, including digital, CD Digipak, CD + Blu-ray Digipak (with live audio and the complete LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON concert film), 2LP 180g Black vinyl (with gatefold sleeve and ticket replica), and limited edition 2LP 180g Black vinyl (with live audio, complete concert film, gatefold sleeve, and autographed ticket replica signed by McKagan).
LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON was heralded over the summer with the release of the first two singles and videos - an unforgettable take on the plaintive fan favorite LONGFEATHER, followed by FALLEN ONES. The album was recorded and filmed on October 5, 2024, before a sold-out crowd at London, England's historic Islington Assembly Hall during his sold-out Lighthouse Tour '24. It sees McKagan and his band performing songs from throughout the iconic musician-songwriter's legendary career, including stellar renditions of tracks originally found on his critically acclaimed third solo album, 2023's LIGHTHOUSE.
