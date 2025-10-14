Elijah Woods Streaming 'Can We Talk?' Album

Pop singer, songwriter and producer Elijah Woods releases his highly anticipated debut album, Can We Talk?. With more than 1 billion streams, sold-out headline tours across Canada and Asia, performances at major international festivals, and a coveted opening slot for Niall Horan, elijah woods has established himself as a global pop phenomenon.

Having already built a worldwide following entirely as an independent artist, he now delivers a record that captures both the emotional intimacy and magnetic pop craftsmanship that have defined his meteoric rise. Across the 11 songs, Can We Talk? blends raw vulnerability with irresistible hooks, affirming elijah as an artist who thrives in the space where honesty and undeniable pop energy meet.

"'Can We Talk?' is the most personal project I've ever made," says elijah. "It's a collection of late night thoughts and real conversations-things I've said, things I wish I'd said, and things I'll probably never say out loud. For me, it's about the messy, beautiful parts of trying to connect with people and how easy it is to get lost in miscommunication. At the same time, I was chasing a sense of sonic maturity-finding comfort in letting songs breathe emotionally while still pulling listeners in with production that feels big, bold, and alive. This album feels like finally letting people sit in the room with me while I figure it all out."

Alongside the release, elijah unveils the official music video for the album's opening track and focus single, "So Good." A soaring, singalong-ready pop anthem, the track captures the rush of new love and its transformative glow. "'So Good' is about that feeling when someone walks into your life and suddenly everything feels lighter, easier, and better than you expected-the craving for something you just can't get over," elijah explains.

Originally from Ottawa and now based in Los Angeles, elijah woods has carved out a reputation as both a compelling solo artist and a sought-after collaborator. Known for his vivid storytelling, irresistible hooks, and a signature crisp production style, he crafts music that radiates raw emotion and draws listeners into a captivating spectrum of heartache, hope, and everything in between.

With four JUNO Award nominations, multiple platinum and gold certifications, and five EPs released in just the past three years, elijah's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. He's graced the cover of Esquire Singapore and been spotlighted in VMAN SEA, 1883 Magazine, and Vogue Hong Kong. Now, with Can We Talk?, elijah isn't just marking a milestone-he's stepping fully into his moment, cementing himself as one of the defining voices in pop music today. Stream the album here

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