Emily Scott Robinson To Take Fans To 'Appalachia 'With New Album

Emily Scott Robinson has announced the release of her highly anticipated new album, Appalachia, due January 30, 2026, on Oh Boy Records. The 10-song collection, produced by Josh Kaufman (Grateful Dead, Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman) at Dreamland Recording Studios in upstate New York, finds Robinson at her most fearless and tender, singing about love and loss, grief and hope, and the power of community in the face of devastation.
The album's title track, "Appalachia," is released today (October 15) alongside a new music video. Inspired by the stories of resilience following Hurricane Helene, which ravaged Western North Carolina in September 2024, the song centers on a mother determined to endure.
"The song is less about what we can control and more about how we can care for one another," Robinson says. "We're so much stronger when we have a community. Then we have hope."
Appalachia marks Robinson's third release on Oh Boy Records and her fifth album overall. Over five days in the spring of 2025, she and Kaufman transformed Dreamland, a century-old church sanctuary tucked away near the Hudson River, into an ethereal recording space. The sanctuary's creaking floors, cobwebbed windows, and natural reverb gave life to Robinson's most expansive work to date.
Robinson's roots run deep in North Carolina, where she first discovered her love for songwriting as a teenager. Since releasing her debut Magnolia Queen in 2016, she has become one of Americana's most distinctive voices. Her records Traveling Mercies (2019) and American Siren (2021) landed on Rolling Stone's "Best Country and Americana Albums" lists and earned praise from NPR, The Washington Post, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more.
With Appalachia, Robinson continues a career defined by songs that move people to tears and, more importantly, to hope. "There's this thing I do with every record I make," she says. "I knit a prayer into it and ask for the songs to find their way to everyone who needs them. If my music can be of service in that way, then I've done my work."
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'