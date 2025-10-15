Hear Hot Chip's Remix Of Disgusting Sisters' 'TGIF'

Disgusting Sisters today share a Hot Chip remix of new single "TGIF". The duo (and real life sisters) released their debut single "Killing It" last year via Speedy Wunderground and have since then toured with Two Door Cinema Club and received critical support from the likes of NME and Radio 1. "TGIF" has received support from Clash, DIY, Ones To Watch, Still Listening and many more.
On the remix, Disgusting Sisters say "The original song - our second single - dropped on September 10. When Hot Chip agreed to do a remix, we honestly couldn't believe it. We've always looked up to them: they're masters of emotional, off-kilter dance music that hits hard but never loses its soul. Their remix takes "TGIF" somewhere darker and more hypnotic - stretching it out, warping the edges, and pulling you into its late-night spiral.
To go with it, filmmaker Maxi McLachlan created a reimagined, experimental version of the original music video - fragmented, dreamlike, and twisted, like seeing the night through the eyes of the werewolves.
This whole release feels like the after-hours version of "TGIF" - stranger, sweatier, and a little more unhinged."
