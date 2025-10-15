Hulvey Wins Big At 2025 Dove Awards

Reach Records signee and God-fearing rapper Hulvey received a Dove Award for last year's project CRY, taking home the trophy for Rap / Hip Hop Album of the Year. It's his third win overall.

Hulvey graciously accepted the award at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards for his critically-acclaimed sophomore album. Spanning 17 tracks, CRY marked another successful project from the Brunswick native, culminating in rave reviews from CCM Magazine, RELEVANT Magazine, VIBE, Viper Mag, and The Christian Beat, among others.

The LP is home to fan favorites like "Altar," which peaked at #25 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs, with seven total weeks on the chart, and was later remixed by Grammy Award-winning R&B-pop star Ciara. Adding to the excitement, Hulvey was recently awarded an RIAA Gold certification for "Altar," which has garnered 150.9M streams since its release.

Throughout CRY, Hulvey reflects on his spiritual journey. He explores universal themes that tie together our disparate experiences, broken up into three chapters that tell a heartfelt story of redemption. This pious pursuit is complemented by features from artists like Torey D'Shaun, Samm Henshaw, Alex Jean, and one of Hulvey's closest collaborators Forrest Frank.

