Infinity Dream Streaming Their New Album 'Silver Lining'

(Nameless Grave Records) Infinity Dream invites you to surrender to the thunderous power of their highly-anticipated second full-length album, Silver Lining, which is now available for an exclusive album premiere stream thanks to the dedicated champions of traditional metal at NWOTHM Full Albums YouTube Channel!
The first singles "Lost Embrace" and "Freeze" showcased the band's mastery of atmosphere, majestic keyboards, and harmonized guitars. Now, fans have the opportunity to experience the entire cinematic scope of this incredible record.
Hear the anthemic blending of occult rock mystique and hard-hitting traditional metal before the album's official release this Friday, October 17th. This album is perfect for fans of Ghost, Witchcraft and Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath.
