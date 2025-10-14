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Joji Returns With New Single 'PIXELATED KISSES'

10-14-2025
Joji Returns With New Single 'PIXELATED KISSES'

Joji shares "PIXELATED KISSES." The single marks his first new music since 2022's SMITHEREENS, which featured the RIAA 2x Platinum, #1 Spotify Global 50 hit "Glimpse of Us."

Entirely written, produced, and recorded by Joji, "PIXELATED KISSES" marks a sonic return to form. Joji's quintessential pared-down vocals and an indelible hook unite with a gritty trap beat for a masterclass on the art of simplicity. The resulting product is haunting, moody, and indelible, representing the core of his artistry and what makes it so special.

Since his breakthrough in 2017, Joji has released four critically-acclaimed studio albums BALLADS 1 (2018), which included the RIAA-certified 5x Platinum single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK," Nectar (2020), and SMITHEREENS (2022), which featured his highest-charting single to date "Glimpse of Us." In support of these projects, he has toured internationally and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Reading & Leeds. In 2023, he embarked on the OBLIVION and PANDEMONIUM arena tours, spanning 41 shows with sold-out dates at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, United Center, and London's Gunnersbury Park.

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Joji Returns With New Single 'PIXELATED KISSES'

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