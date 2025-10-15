.

Jordan Ward And Sailorr Team Up For 'Smokin Potna'

Jordan Ward has teamed up with Sailorr for his new single "SMOKIN POTNA" and shared an official music video for the track. The track lands as Jordan simultaneously announces his highly anticipated new album BACKWARD which is set to arrive on January 30th, 2025.

"SMOKIN POTNA" finds Jordan at his most intimate and effortless. The track which also features fellow rising artist, Sailorr, manages to turn a smoke session into a moment of emotional honesty while also featuring genre-bending production that's become synonymous with his name. It continues to solidify his stance as one of the most exciting new voices redefining modern R&B.

The forthcoming album follows the success of Jordan's critically acclaimed 2023 debut album, FORWARD, which cemented his status as one of the year's standout breakthrough acts. Drawing from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop influences, FORWARD expanded the possibilities of R&B with songs like the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the fan-favorite "FAMJAM4000," named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know." The 14-track album was executive produced by Lido (Ariana Grand, Mariah Carey, Halsey).

Jordan's new release also follows a standout year that saw him nominated for Outstanding New Artist at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, tour internationally, and support JID and Smino on their Luv Is 4Ever Tour. Known for his soulful storytelling and boundary-pushing creativity, Jordan continues to carve his own lane - an artist evolving in real time.

News > Jordan Ward

