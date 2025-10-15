Kneecap Share Sherelle & Wallace Remixes Of 'Sayonara'

Kneecap have today shared a pair of remixes for their recent rave-ready Paul Hartnoll (Orbital) assisted classic "Sayonara". These new remixes arrive off the back of last Friday's (October 10) live stream event that took place via Bandcamp and streamed into King's Theatre, Brooklyn for a one-off event.
Genius DJ/producer Sherelle delivers an absolutely fierce remix which takes the full vocal from the band's original and stretches it across a punishing, fully pumped-up drum track and melting acid riff, taking the track back from moments in festival fields and leading it into strobe lit nightclubs the world over.
"It's an honor to remix for Kneecap and this was really fun for me to do. I saw the boys at Primavera and instantly felt their energy throughout so it really inspired me for the remix. Big up to the boys for getting me involved, I am very much in awe of what they are doing at the moment and I love when people stand on business!" - SHERELLE
Acclaimed producer Wallace creates a hefty bass driven house track that loops slices of Mo Chara and Moglai Bap's vocals before creating a demonic vocoder'd breakdown that explodes into a glorious peak of solar energy for the dancefloor.
Originally released in September ahead of their sold-out show at Wembley Arena, he track was accompanied by a video, directed by Finn Keenan, featuring an appearance from Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, best known for her role as Michelle in the much-loved Derry Girls.
The track was also released as a limited-edition double A-sided 12" alongside their Kemi Badenoch baiting summer anthem, "THE RECAP", on which the West Belfast trio collaborated with drum & bass producer Mozey (courtesy of Rinse).
Finally, following their much-talked-about road-block Glastonbury appearance and Wide Awake, 2000 Trees & Green Man headline slots, appearances alongside Fontaines D.C. at a number of massive outdoor shows and a summer during which they found themselves in the middle of a media and political maelstrom for vocally advocating for peace and Palestinian freedom at this year's Coachella, the trio head out on a run of headline shows in November of this year, all of which have now SOLD OUT. The current list of dates is as follows:
Tour Dates
Nov 10 - Elysee Montmartre, Paris, FR - SOLD OUT
Nov 11 - Elysee Montmartre, Paris, FR - SOLD OUT
Nov 12 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL - SOLD OUT
Nov 14 - O2 Academy - Bournemouth, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 15 - Blackstone Street Warehouse - Liverpool, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 17 - DEPOT - Cardiff, WAL - SOLD OUT
Nov 18 - The Prospect Building - Bristol, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 20 - O2 Academy - Leeds, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 21 - O2 Academy - Leeds, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 22 - O2 Academy - Newcastle, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 24 - Octagon - Sheffield, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 25 - Octagon - Sheffield, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 27 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 28 - Academy - Manchester, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 29 - Academy - Manchester, ENG - SOLD OUT
Nov 30 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, SCO - SOLD OUT
Dec 12 - Gleneagle Arena - Killarney, IRE - SOLD OUT
Dec 13 - Gleneagle Arena - Killarney, IRE - SOLD OUT
Dec 16 - 3Arena - Dublin, IRE - SOLD OUT
Dec 17 - 3Arena - Dublin, IRE - SOLD OUT
