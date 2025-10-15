LIMBS Release 'Doesn't Feel Like Home' Video

(CNPR) LIMBS release the new single "Doesn't Feel Like Home" today, paired with a music video filmed in locations connected to each member's past. The track is the band's first since signing to Papercut Recordings, the joint label venture between Leo Valeri and Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary.

The song and video trace the unease that hits when a life you knew starts to shift. At the center is a breakup, the quiet wreckage of giving everything and coming home to silence, with the camera walking past rooms and corners that once held two and now hold one.

"Doesn't Feel Like Home was written from the perspective of a close friend losing the love and life they'd known for so many years. It's an all too familiar feeling; Giving every part of yourself to another only to be left alone at the end of it all. This is technically a love song but sometimes love f***ing hurts."

