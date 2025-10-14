MEOVV Deliver 'Burning Up' Video

Multinational girl group MEOVV return with the fiery banger "BURNING UP," out now via THEBLACKLABEL / Capitol Records. Powered by soulful vocals and a pounding beat, the new single embodies blazing passion and relentless determination - capturing MEOVV's message of fearlessness.

"BURNING UP" was co-written by MEOVV members GAWON and NARIN alongside a cast of top-tier THEBLACKLABEL talent and international hitmakers including the label's founder/mega-producer Teddy "TEDDY" Park, Malachiii, Teal Douville, Billy Walsh, Jesse Bluu, Zikai, 24, Vince, and Lento. Producers include TEDDY, Malachiii, 24, and Teal Douville. The epic dance cut kicks off with a Jersey club beat and a living rhythm made up of inhales and exhales. The pulsating synth lifts the group higher as they chant: "It's like a wildfire, I'mma stay right by ya / Come take me up higher / Let it, let it, let it, let it burn."

The "BURNING UP" video transfers that all sweltering intensity to the screen as MEOVV brings the heat wherever they go. The girls step out of flaming vehicles, set off sprinkler systems during a spicy food challenge, attempt to cool down in front of a massive fan, and dance under the spray of a fire truck. But nothing can extinguish MEOVV's searing drive to keep pushing forward without a moment's doubt.

The new single follows a string of milestones for MEOVV. Most recently, the group was added to the hotly tipped Fall 2025 Emerging Artists list from PEOPLE, who proclaimed, "K-Pop fan or not, MEOVV will be your latest obsession." In August, the girls made their stunning live U.S. debut at KCON LA. The month before, they released their inaugural Japanese single, "ME ME ME," in partnership with cosmetic brand KAO. And, of course, May brought the highly anticipated MY EYES OPEN VVIDE, a six-track EP that freely breaks down barriers between genres, moods, languages, and vocal styles - delivering an intimate yet expansive sound that captures MEOVV's core duality: at times razor sharp, at others effortlessly smooth.

Overseen by TEDDY (BIGBANG, G-Dragon, 2NE1, BLACKPINK), MY EYES OPEN VVIDE is a sonic coming-of-age story that traces MEOVV's journey as they open their eyes to the world, break down boundaries, and begin actualizing their dreams - as the world, in turn, opens its eyes to them. The EP launched the dynamic, rock-tinged pop epic "DROP TOP" and the laidback R&B track "LIT RIGHT NOW." It also includes the Brazilian-funk-inspired resilience anthem "HANDS UP" - which earned MEOVV their first-ever music show win on Mnet's M Countdown, a major milestone for any rookie group - alongside vulnerable pop/R&B song "TOXIC" and "BODY," a rowdy, dance-inducing hit that doubled as a warning to would-be haters or rivals. Rounding out MY EYES OPEN VVIDE is MEOVV's bold debut single "MEOW," a body-banging explosion that roared onto Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 10.

Hailing from South Korea, the US, and Japan, MEOVV's lineup includes SOOIN, GAWON, ANNA, NARIN, and ELLA - five stars who possess both uniquely compelling identities and an indestructible bond. After playing an integral role in shaping some of K-pop's most iconic acts over the past couple decades, TEDDY hand-picked the members of MEOVV - his first girl group since debuting BLACKPINK - and is directing all facets of the creative and production. MEOVV launched in September 2024 and, a mere three months later, won "Favorite Rising Artist" at the 2024 MAMA Awards, Asia's most prestigious music award show.

MEOVV has since earned a slew of critical acclaim from, among other outlets, Teen Vogue, PAPER, Hypebae, The Hollywood Reporter, Elite Daily, UPROXX, Clash, and Billboard, who raved, "MEOVV leaped onto the K-pop scene by showcasing a promising range and bold artistry set to claw out a legacy all their own." With "BURNING UP," MEOVV makes clear that the raging fires they've set around the globe so far are only the beginning.

Related Stories

News > MEOVV