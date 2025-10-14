Metal Allegiance Supergroup Announce Rare Live Show

(CSM) Metal collective Metal Allegiance, comprised of core members David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mark Menghi (King Ultramega), Alex Skolnick (Testament), and Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), are proud to announce their annual return to Anaheim, CA at the House Of Blues (400 Disney Way).

Beginning as a celebration of the metal genre, Metal Allegiance has forged a legacy all their own while collaborating with metal's most revered trailblazers. With 2 albums of original music and an EP, the supergroup proves that legends never die, and can even reinvent themselves. Having recently signed to Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), Metal Allegiance continues to carve new paths and make their mark on the modern metal scene.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the "core 4" members will share the stage with Chuck Billy (Testament), John Bush (ex-Anthrax, Armored Saint), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, God Forbid), William DuVall (Alice In Chains), Jack Gibson (Exodus), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), and Troy Sanders (Mastodon). In typical Metal Allegiance fashion, the show will feature surprise special guests and support from Chained Saint, Red Reign, and Lost Legacy.

Metal Allegiance members and collaborators are excited to carry the legacy onward into a new year: "It wouldn't be a January or a New Years celebration without this gig. I always look forward to visiting the HOB in Anaheim and being in Sunny SoCal for a few days with my friends in MA. This show will be a bit different... I know we've said that before and it always is, but this one is gonna be special and include some firsts, even for us!" - Mark Menghi (King Ultramega)

"It's the last quarter of 2025 already (that was fast!) which means things are seriously gearing up for Metal Allegiance's annual Anaheim extravaganza at the House of Blues, in 2026! We greatly look forward to this every year - a gathering of friends old and new hanging out, rehearsing and prepping a concert that is beyond fun, over the top and always different from the last. This year will not only be no exception, but there are extra special surprises in store you're not going to want to miss!" - Alex Skolnick (Testament)

"It's that time of year again...The annual Metal Allegiance Bash in Anaheim is always the metal event of the year and 2026 will surely continue that tradition! I absolutely love and look forward to throwing down jamming and hanging with my metal brothers and sisters again! Cya then" - Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)

"This is THE metal show to kickoff the New Year right! This is where metal unites to get 2026 going around all things metal. We look forward to seeing you there for an annual metal summit called Metal Allegiance!" - David Ellefson (Megadeth)

"Metal Allegiance 2026! Bring it on! I don't even know how many times I've been a part of this now, but it's always more fun than the last! Can't wait to jam with all my friends again!" - Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus)

"Get Ready all you serious music lovers. The Metal Allegiance show is here once again at the HOB Anaheim. I always look forward to have the opportunity to jam with some of the best of the best in Metal music. This is always the highlight of the NAMM show. Come join us for some fun." - Chuck Billy (Testament)

"Always great to be with my friends in Metal Allegiance every January to start a new year with an amazing jam! We love what we do and we f***ing love Heavy Metal! This is very real, pure passion for this music, the best music! Don't miss this! Come celebrate the legacy of Metal with us. See you all soon!" - Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

"Late January is becoming one of the highlights of my year as this will be year #3 playing with Metal Allegiance. It never gets old and I never take it for granted, being able to jam with my heroes of metal, and I just try to do them proud. I expect to jam on some of the best, challenging, thrashing metal songs ever made and have an amazing time with good friends. I hope to see you all there!" - Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, God Forbid)



"I can't wait to see you all once again in Anaheim at the House of Blues for the annual party of the year! Metal Allegiance! A night of playing songs with friends and giving the crowd something unforgettable! See you there." - Jack Gibson (Exodus)

