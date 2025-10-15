Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers Stream New Song 'Heaven's Breath'

(PMPR) The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton have released new single 'Heaven's Breath,' the final advance offering from their new collaborative album AVTT/PTTN, out November 14 via Thirty Tigers in association with Ramseur Records and Ipecac Recordings. The fuzzy rock'n'roll track was Scott Avett's first contribution to AVTT/PTTN project - an initial offering to "crank the saw a little bit."

Filled with growling ambition, 'Heaven's Breath' introduces a heaviness to their upcoming album AVTT/PTTN, which is composed of eight original songs written by the three artists together (plus one folk traditional) and produced by Mike, Scott, and Grammy-winning engineer Dana Nielsen (Metallica, Rihanna). Seth likens the fiery song to Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo,' and as the legendary frontman of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, Mike naturally delivers a signature dynamic vocal performance.

For the Avetts, working with Patton was more than just a new collaboration - it was a full-circle moment. "Mike's part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth," says Scott. "Literally, we studied him. He's a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him." Patton adds, "My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long distant cousin. A brother that was orphaned. Maybe they kept him in the chicken coop or some sh*t. They brought him out years and years later."

AVTT/PTTN opens with the gentle acoustic guitar of 'Dark Night of My Soul,' where Patton's seasoned croon merges with the Avetts' voices for a rich three-part harmony. Elsewhere, the driving fuzz of 'Heaven's Breath' and the scuzzy stomp of the folk classic 'The Ox Driver's Song' push the Avetts into new sonic terrain, while showcasing Patton's trademark dynamic range. Each track reflects the unusual way the record was built - songs sketched by Scott, reshaped by Patton, and then reimagined again with Seth - a process that gave the music its distinct character and balance.

Related Stories

The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup

The Avett Brothers Perform New Single On The Tonight Show

The Avett Brothers Announce Second Charlotte Motor Speedway Event

The Avett Brothers To Livestream Charlotte Motor Speedway Performance

News > Avett Brothers