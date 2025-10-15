(Live Nation) No Doubt have announced six additional dates for their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency due to incredible fan demand. The newly added shows are set for May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30, following the previously announced dates on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.
This residency marks No Doubt's first extended run of performances in nearly 14 years, following their historic Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.
The forthcoming Sphere dates come on the heels of the 30th anniversary of No Doubt's seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which cemented the group as one of the most influential and celebrated bands of their generation. Their songs - which still dominate radio stations globally - remain as important and culturally influential today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.
Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.
No Doubt Live At Sphere Las Vegas Residency Expanded Due To High Demand
