P.E., Pill Offshoot Pets Share 'Elevator' Video

(CCM) Emerging from New York's experimental underground pets, the new project from brothers Jonny and Nick Campolo (P.E., Pill), will release their debut full-length album (Spiral Question Mark), on October 21.

Today, the band is excited to release the album's latest single, "elevator," accompanied by a hypnotic new music video directed by Joey Frank (MGMT, Weyes Blood). "elevator" debuted today Magnet Magazine and the song can be shared on Bandcamp.

On the song, the band's Jonny Campolo explains: "I'm generally in love with life. I'm happy. Ask my girlfriend of 14 years, now my wife. But 'elevator' is a longing, drawn out memory. The sad kind of vivid. Not a breakup; the song is a breakdown. Being slapped with words. The feeling of unrequited love and its destructive honesty. Or, being in love with waiting. Like you've arrived on your floor, but the door stays closed, and you're caught just standing there."

Director Joey Frank adds, 'A simple plot: an art delivery man comes into contact with an elevator and he's no longer resistant to its alluring buttons. The elevator seduces this young man and inspires a return to the lift for a romantic proposition. His body and mood feel elevation."

To celebrate the release, pets will play a series of shows in Los Angeles this month including stops at Non Plus Ultra, Zebulon, and a special outdoor performance at Elysian Park featuring guest magician Ben Schechter. GMO joins on all dates. The band will play a New York record release show at Cassette on November 21. The show will also include sets from Bill Baird (Sound Team), Caroline Says and Chase Ceglie & The Grayscale Clown. Full lineups are below and tickets are on sale now.

The record has already drawn the admiration of Eleanor Friedberger, who writes:

"Allow me to introduce you to pets and their new album (Spiral Question Mark). I'll hold the studio door open for you to hear: at first just a voice in the darkness, raw but ready. Turning up the dimmer switch reveals The Blue Nile, Talk Talk and Harmonia CDs stacked in the corner. It's where piano and saxophone lay comfortably side by side with modular synths and constructed beats; the organic sounds carefully placed in a clocked world. pets feel at home in our chopped and screwed landscape: a warmth pours out of them and their music. It feels like I'm sinking down in the tub, after exercising 'running man' and 'ballerina' on my rebounder. It gives me space to think of my old room and all the things I would or wouldn't do, in a luxurious loop. pets say 'music is people' and the bridge they're building between their art and music worlds is thrillingly represented with their first video, 'hush hush,' directed by Tony Oursler. Maybe you remember his studio from David Bowie's 'Where Are We Now? It's haunted me ever since, and peering in again- into this world within world- is all I can hope for. "

