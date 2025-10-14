Pissing Razors Deliver Cover Of Static-X's 'Cannibal'

(MDPR) Pissing Razors have unleashed their cover of Static‑X's "Cannibal". With the enthusiastic blessing of Tony Campos himself, the band brings their signature heavy groove and razor-sharp riffs to a fan favorite, bridging the gap between '90s groove aggression and today's metal intensity.
Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Pissing Razors are no strangers to leaving a mark on the metal scene. Their self-titled debut, produced by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Testament, Megadeth), set the tone for a career defined by raw intensity. Their seventh album, "Eulogy Death March" , produced by Sterling Winfield (Pantera, HelYeah) and featuring appearances from Dave Linsk (Overkill) and Steev Esquivel (Skinlab), cemented their status as groove metal icons.
Over the years, Pissing Razors have shared stages with Testament, Cannibal Corpse, Fear Factory, Pantera, Machine Head , and more, influencing a generation of metal bands while remaining true to their groove-heavy roots. Fans of Pantera, Machine Head, and Sepultura will feel right at home with this new track.
The band is currently on tour, hitting the road from October 31 through November 6 with special guests Single Bullet Theory and select dates with Byzantine .
