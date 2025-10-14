Return To Dust Preview New Song Ahead Of Tour With Mammoth

(AS) Return To Dust have shared a snippet of a new song, dubbed "New Religion," that will be released on October 31st, the same day they hit the road with Mammoth and Myles Kennedy.
The new dates follow the band's just completed first arena tour, supporting Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace. "This busy past year of touring has been the most exciting and teaching period of our lives," the band states. "We're happy to keep it rolling with legends like Mammoth and Myles Kennedy!"
Indeed, it has been a busy few months for Return to Dust, having appeared at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, as new single "Bored" is Top 15 at Active Rock radio, growing closer to the top of the chart each week.
The gritty riffs, gloomy tone, and grungey vocals capture everything that Return To Dust are - a modern rock band that nods to the past, while blazing their own path with their unique, modern sound.
RETURN TO DUST ON TOUR:
WITH MAMMOTH + MYLES KENNEDY:
10/31 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa
11/01 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
11/04 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/05 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/07 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Concert Hall
11/08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
11/14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
11/15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
11/19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
11/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
11/22 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille Lacs
11/23 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
11/25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
11/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11/28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro
12/02 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
12/03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
12/06 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
12/07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
12/12 - Seattle, WA - Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday*
*Radio Show
