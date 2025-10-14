Return To Dust Preview New Song Ahead Of Tour With Mammoth

(AS) Return To Dust have shared a snippet of a new song, dubbed "New Religion," that will be released on October 31st, the same day they hit the road with Mammoth and Myles Kennedy.

The new dates follow the band's just completed first arena tour, supporting Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace. "This busy past year of touring has been the most exciting and teaching period of our lives," the band states. "We're happy to keep it rolling with legends like Mammoth and Myles Kennedy!"

Indeed, it has been a busy few months for Return to Dust, having appeared at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, as new single "Bored" is Top 15 at Active Rock radio, growing closer to the top of the chart each week.

The gritty riffs, gloomy tone, and grungey vocals capture everything that Return To Dust are - a modern rock band that nods to the past, while blazing their own path with their unique, modern sound.

RETURN TO DUST ON TOUR:

WITH MAMMOTH + MYLES KENNEDY:

10/31 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

11/01 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/04 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/05 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/07 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Concert Hall

11/08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

11/14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11/15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

11/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

11/19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

11/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

11/22 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille Lacs

11/23 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

11/25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

11/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

12/02 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

12/03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12/06 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

12/07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

12/12 - Seattle, WA - Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday*

*Radio Show

Related Stories

Return To Dust Preview New Song Ahead Of Tour With Mammoth

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight

Return to Dust Deliver 'Speak Like The Dead' EP

Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions

News > Return To Dust