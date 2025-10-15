Ska And Soul Collective Westbound Train share New Single 'Slippery Slope'

(Earshot) Acclaimed ska and soul collective Westbound Train have shared "Slippery Slope," the second single from their long-awaited new album, Sing the Ghost Away, arriving November 7, 2025.
The record marks a bold and deeply resonant evolution for the band-an inspired return that reaffirms their place as torchbearers of modern ska, rocksteady, and classic soul.
Produced by Obi Fernandez (vocals, trombone) and Eric Novod (drums), and mixed/mastered by Tim Panella, Sing the Ghost Away was recorded at The Relic Room in New York City. Pairing warm analog textures with inventive arrangements and nuanced sonic detail, the album delivers a confident, emotionally charged collection that feels both timeless and refreshingly new.
"'Slippery Slope' is a reminder to keep showing up, even when life feels heavy," says Fernandez. "The truth is, it's sweeter when we're fully here-alive, aware, and present in the moment we've been given. We all wrestle with doubt and insecurity; none of us are alone in it. There's a whole lot of us out here just trying to hold on, find our footing, and keep moving forward together."
Standout tracks like the first single "L.M.A.", "Keeper From the Start", and "Slippery Slope" showcase Westbound Train's sharpened songwriting and expanded sonic range, while a newly recorded version of "We All Need Rescue" breathes new life into a fan-favorite deep cut. Contributions from Anthony Abbinanti (percussion), horn players Rich Graiko and Carlos Menezes Jr., further enrich the band's signature sound.
"'L.M.A.' is a tune about self-worth," Fernandez explains. "On the surface it leans into a relationship story, but really it's bigger than that. We all face moments of disappointment, and this song is a reminder that in those moments, the move is to self-start-to love yourself first. We can't wait around for validation to motivate us."
