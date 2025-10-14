Squirrel Nut Zippers Hitting To Road To Celebrate 'Hot' 30th Anniversary

(dmk) The Squirrel Nut Zippers will be hitting the road early next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Platinum-selling album Hot next year by performing the record in its entirety during the "In the Afterlife" Tour.

The first three shows, which will feature the band performing Hot in its entirety, will kick off February 13 in Los Angeles, CA at the Teragram Ballroom and hit the Music Box on February 14 in San Diego, CA and Pappy & Harriet's on February 15 in Pioneertown, CA.

Tickets for the February "In the Afterlife" tour dates will be available starting Friday, October 17. Additional tour dates will be released throughout the year.

Recorded at the famed Kingsway Studio in New Orleans (owned by Daneil Lanois), Hot radiated authenticity. The album's warm analog sound and wry, vivid storytelling made it a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 for an impressive 51 weeks. The record produced standout tracks such as "Put a Lid On It," "Blue Angel," and the band's biggest hit to date, "Hell."

"Hell," an unlikely radio single at the time, defied expectations, climbing to #13 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart and embedding itself in pop culture history. Nearly 30 years later, it continues to resonate with new audiences, recently featured in hit TV series like Wednesday (2025) and Lucifer (2021).

"Hot was pure alchemy - a mix of mischief, melody, and magic," said bandleader Jimbo Mathus. "It was never meant to chase trends; it was meant to burn bright and last. And somehow, it still does."

Formed in 1993 by Mathus, Katharine Whalen, and a tight-knit crew of musical misfits, the Squirrel Nut Zippers defied genre from the start. Their sound - a spirited blend of prohibition-era jazz, big band bravado, and punk-rock irreverence - invited listeners into a world where vaudeville met voodoo and speakeasy swagger met Southern soul.

Led today by Mathus, and managed by founding drummer Chris Phillips, the modern-day Zippers continue to honor that rich legacy while bringing fresh fire to their beloved catalog. The 30th anniversary of Hot is more than a milestone - it's a testament to resilience, reinvention, and the enduring power of music that swings, sings, and sizzles with soul.

Official "In the Afterlife" tour dates are as follows:

February 13 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA

February 14 Music Box San Diego, CA

February 15 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Related Stories

Squirrel Nut Zippers Hitting To Road To Celebrate 'Hot' 30th Anniversary

Squirrel Nut Zippers Unveil 2025 Christmas Caravan Tour Plans

Squirrel Nut Zippers Plan Jazz from the Back O' Town Tour

An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour Coming

News > Squirrel Nut Zippers