Summer Walker Reveals Release Date For 'Finally Over It' Album

Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) has officially announced the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It - the concluding chapter of her groundbreaking Over It trilogy. The album arrives on November 14. Fans.

Last week, Summer surprised fans with a 90s-inspired commercial via The Shade Room, directing viewers to call her hotline for emotional compensation for their patience. The artist's album covers were also blurred out across all DSPs. The stunt sparked speculation and anticipation for the album's rollout.

The songstress then took things one step further by sitting down for a lie detector test, where she was asked a series of questions not only about the album, but also a few personal experiences, giving fans more insight into her mind and what can be expected. The test shows that Latto is featured, there absolutely is a song about an ex, Summer still believes in love, and most importantly, the album releases November 14th.

While the cover art has yet to be released, Finally Over It will feature the previously released single "Heart Of A Woman." The album completes the narrative arc that began with 2019's Over It and continued with 2021's Still Over It, as Summer steps out of the cycles of her past and into a dreamlike world she's created for herself - where heartbreak becomes art, and the past is finally paid in full.

In spite of the long wait for her new album, Summer's star power has only grown since her last release. After a celebrated set at Wireless Festival in London and taking home a BET Her Award this summer, she joined Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller on his sold-out stadium tour. She went viral at the 2025 VMAs and delivered standout guest appearances on Cardi B's No. 1 album, Am I The Drama?, with the Hot 100 hits "Dead" and "Shower Tears," further cementing her status as one of R&B's defining voices.

Related Stories

Summer Walker Surprise Releases Two Deluxe Versions Of 'Finally Over It'

Summer Walker Shares 'FMT' Video As New Album Arrives

Summer Walker Unveils 'Finally Over It' Cover

Summer Walker Reveals Release Date For 'Finally Over It' Album

News > Summer Walker