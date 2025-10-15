The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Plots U.S. And U.K. Headline Tour

(Chromatic) The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor will be hitting the road for an extensive headlining U.S. & U.K. tour in 2026 supporting his new solo album The Salton Sea due out on November 14th via Nightshoes Syndicate/Big Scary Monsters.
Beginning on January 22nd in Dallas, the 50-date cross country trek includes shows at LA's Permanent Records on March 2nd and NYC's Mercury Lounge on April 9th. All U.S. dates will also feature support from Small Uncle, featuring his kids Lily & Jerzy Pryor, who will also be playing as part of his live band.
His latest single, "The Dishonesty," follows the album's lead single and title-track, which earned praise and support from Alternative Press, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Chorus.FM, and more. The Salton Sea is available for pre-order HERE.
The self-produced, 10-track LP, featuring mixing and additional production by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol), sees The Kansas City native explore an expansive, full-band sound reminiscent of The Afghan Whigs and Bob Mould's Sugar-specifically the band's 1992 LP Copper Blue-with dreamy guitars, big drums, and shimmering production. It should be noted that the chosen title for his seventh album is not one that was picked arbitrarily. For those unfamiliar, The Salton Sea in Southern California is what's known as a "terminal" lake-meaning that new water never flows into it, and its salinity increases incrementally due to evaporation and pollution. The once high-spirited desert oasis-a tourist attraction for celebrities and the upper crust in the 1950s and 60s-is now a bona fide wasteland. It's not difficult to imagine that, while in the throes of addiction, Pryor felt exactly like this: a shadow of his younger self.
"The story that these songs tell is about that time in my life," notes Pryor. "Autumn rolling into spring because the winter was a blackout. How the good times were great until one day they weren't. How I lost myself and hurt people that I care about. How I got help that didn't stick and how I lost faith in the help that did. That I came out on the other side of the whole ordeal only to realize I am still a work in progress, that we all are."
Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea Tour Dates:
01/22/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
01/23/26 - Austin, TX - The 13th Floor
01/24/26 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
01/25/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak
01/28/26 - Tampa, FL - New World Brewery
01/29/26 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
01/30/26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
01/31/26 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
02/01/26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
02/03/26 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
02/04/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
02/05/26 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy
02/06/26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
02/07/26 - Birmingham, AL - TrimTab Brewing
02/08/26 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
02/26/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
02/27/26 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
02/28/26 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
03/01/26 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
03/02/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records
03/04/26 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
03/06/26 - Portland, OR - Show Bar
03/07/26 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
03/08/26 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper
03/10/26 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement
03/11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
03/13/26 - Denver, CO - Skylark Lounge
03/31/26 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
04/01/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Anodyne
04/02/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
04/03/26 - Ferndale MI - The Loving Touch
04/04/26 - Cleveland, OH - B Side Lounge
04/07/26 - Boston, MA - Sonia
04/08/26 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne
04/09/26 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
04/10/26 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
04/11/26 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
04/14/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox
04/15/26 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
04/16/26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi Fi
04/17/26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
04/18/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
04/30/26 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol
05/01/26 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
05/02/26 - London, UK - The Lexington
05/03/26 - Nottingham - Bodega
05/05/26 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
05/06/26 - Leeds, UK - The Attic
05/07/26 - Manchester, UK - Star & Garter
05/08/26 - Cambridge, UK - Blue Moon
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Shares 'The Dishonesty' Video
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor To Deliver 'The Salton Sea' Album This Fall
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releases Red Letter Days Digitally
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releasing 'Red Letter Days' Memoir
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'