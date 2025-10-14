.

The Malpass Brothers Show Returning For Third Season

Country music favorites, The Malpass Brothers, are gearing up for a spectacular return to the RFD-TV Studio in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 11th, 12th, and 13th to film the highly anticipated third season of their hit television series, The Malpass Brothers Show. Renowned for mixing comedy and country, the show delivers an unforgettable blend of classic country tunes, lively performances, and hilarious sketches, promising a fun-filled experience for fans of all ages.

Audiences in attendance will be treated to performances by a lineup of incredible special guests, including Lacy J. Dalton and Jason James on November 11, David Frizzell and Jenee Fleenor on November 12, and Dale Watson and Tayla Lynn on November 13, with doors opening at 11:00 am and tapings starting at 11:30 am.

The Malpass Brothers have welcomed a star-studded roster of country legends in previous seasons, featuring icons such as T. Graham Brown, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan, Gene Watson, and many more, creating moments of music history that fans won't want to miss.

"We are so excited to be back for the third season of The Malpass Brothers Show. RFD-TV is such a wonderful outlet for traditional country music. There's nothing like being a part of this great TV family. This season will bring many talented guests that we are so honored to share the stage with. We want to thank all of the fans for your continued support of the show." - Chris Malpass

