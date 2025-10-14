The Wood Brothers Returning To Ryman Auditorium

The Wood Brothers have announced their return to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on March 5, 2026. The Grammy-nominated trio will perform in support of their latest studio album, Puff of Smoke.

It marks the fifth time the band has headlined the legendary venue and coincides with the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Ways Not To Lose. To honor this milestone, The Wood Brothers will be joined by The Luckiest Horns, plus special guests to be announced.

Tickets for the performance will be available via artist pre-sale on Thursday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT, followed by a venue pre-sale at 12:00 p.m. CT, and a general on-sale beginning Friday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

"It's always a special honor to play the Ryman," says Oliver Wood. "Knowing the history and having seen shows there, we understand the reverence of fans and artists alike, and appreciate the intimacy and vibe of this magical room."

Headlining the Ryman holds added significance for The Wood Brothers, as Nashville has long served as a home base for the band. Their relationship with the city began in 2013 when they recorded their fourth studio album, The Muse, at Zac Brown's Southern Ground Studios. During this period, Oliver and Chris Wood both relocated to Nashville, soon followed by third member Jano Rix. Shortly thereafter, they would begin an enduring relationship with The Studio Nashville, which the band calls their "creative clubhouse," and where all of their subsequent albums have been made. While Chris later moved just outside of Vancouver, Canada during the pandemic, and Rix relocated to Vermont, Oliver still resides in Nashville, and the band continues to consider the city a central hub.

Currently touring in support of their ninth studio album, Puff of Smoke, the 11-track collection brims with joy in the face of turbulent times. Defined by The Wood Brothers' ever-curious musical minds, voracious creative appetite, and love of spontaneity, standouts like the title track, "Witness," and "The Trick" draw inspiration from the band's shared focus on meditation and mindfulness, reminding listeners that life can turn on a dime, and all we truly have is the moment at hand.

The album has received critical acclaim from The Bluegrass Situation, Relix, and DownBeat, among others, with MOJO praising its "restless music mix that's unpredictable and big on swing," and Uncut declaring its songwriting "witty and incisive."

After crisscrossing the country with shows and festival appearances throughout the summer, The Wood Brothers will close out 2025 with an extensive fall tour. The run kicks off November 6 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, and continues across the Midwest with stops including Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY; Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, MN; and Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL.

The second leg of the tour traverses the Northeast in December, featuring performances at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC; Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA; and Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, before concluding at United Theatre in Westerly, RI.

Tour Dates

11/6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

11/7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

11/8 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

11/9 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

11/11 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

11/12 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

11/14 - Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall

11/15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

12/3 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

12/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/5 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

12/6 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

12/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

12/9 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall

12/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12/12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

12/13 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

12/14 - Westerly, RI - United Theatre

2/7-12 - Miami, FL - Jam Cruise 2026

3/5 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

