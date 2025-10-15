Wolftooth Unleash 'Darkened Path' Video

(Purple Sage) US heavy metal mavens Wolftooth release their fierce and blistering new single "Darkened Path", taken from their anticipated fourth studio album "Wizard's Light" on Ripple Music.

About "Darkened Path", guitarist and vocalist Chris Sullivan explains: "Darkened Path is somewhat of a departure from our mythical past. This song delves deeper into my personal life. One subject I rarely write about for various reasons. This departure wasn't a conscious one, this song just felt right for these words. The song is loosely based on my mother, who has always had my best intentions in mind. I feel she has helped to guide me through life behind closed doors."

Wolfooth returns with their anticipated fourth studio album, "Wizard's Light", a masterful synthesis of the epic fantasy realms they are renowned for! Forging ahead without abandoning their roots, the album sees the band heavily dial in on their foundational rock and classic metal influences, resulting in ten fist-pumping anthems and their heaviest work to date.

Crafted as modern-day battle hymns, these nine blistering new songs are filled with tales of adventure, perseverance, and triumph. While the shift in influence leans decisively towards their metal side, catchy stoner and proto-doom riffs remain prevalent throughout and are elevated for maximum impact. "Wizard's Light" is a call to arms that fans of everything from Iron Maiden to Ghost and The Sword should love!

Related Stories

Wolftooth Ink With Napalm For Third Album

News > Wolftooth