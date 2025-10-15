Yves Shares 'Ex Machina' Video

Continuing a rapid rise worldwide as an artist to watch, revered South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, releases her new single and music video "Ex Machina" off the new deluxe version of her latest EP entitled Soft Error: X, both out today via PAIX PER MIL/ADA.

About "Ex Machina," Yves commented: "'Ex Machina', which I co-wrote, is finally being shared with you! I had such a great time working hard on it together with 'IOAH', so I hope you'll love and listen to this song. Can't wait to see what kind of feelings and thoughts 'Ex Machina' sparks for you!"

Soft Error: X continues to showcase the scope of Yves' ever-evolving signature style across its seven songs, holding unresolved emotions and unanswered questions. If the Soft Error EP release was a moment of first recognizing an "error of emotion," then Soft Error: X is the process of neither stopping nor defining that error, but quietly gazing into it.

Featuring notable guest features like critically acclaimed UK artist PinkPantheress on the instant earworm "Soap," and a Spanish-language cameo by Bratty on "Aibo," Soft Error: X showcases gleeful unpredictability and uncompromising creativity that further distinguishes Yves from the rest. The genre-shifting global songstress has reached a point professionally and personally where she's confident enough to simply exist in the moment and allow her artistry to breathe like never before in Soft Error: X.

Yves was recently featured on PinkPantheress' "Stars" remix off of her noteworthy remix album entitled Fancy Some More?, inciting much critical applause from Dazed who lauded Yves as "a rising K-pop princess" and from The FADER who raved, "the pair make for a great combo" and "of all the pairings on the project, it's this duo you can most imagine listening to a full album from."

Back in April, Yves unveiled the fan favorite DIM ∞ EP, collecting five alternate versions of her viral hit "DIM." The original version of "DIM," which is featured on Yves' acclaimed I DID: Bloom (Deluxe) EP that has 30 million streams to date, went viral with 13 million streams while the official sound garnered 20.1 billion views on TikTok along with 5.6 million creations by everyone from Benny Blanco to Jojo Siwa to brands like Champions League and WWE. "DIM" also impressively reached #1 on the U.S. TikTok Viral chart, #1 on the TikTok Top 50 chart, and #1 on the Global Top 200 K-Pop Shazam chart.

In 2024, Yves solidified her presence as one of the top solo artists of the year with her two EPs LOOP and I DID, earning much critical acclaim with spots on Billboard's "Best K-Pop Albums of 2024" lists for both their mid-year and annual lists, and spots on "Best K-Pop Tracks of 2024" lists in Dazed, PopMatters, and Consequence of Sound. She was also crowned an artist to watch by Wonderland, The FADER, and more.

Through captivating melodies, distinctive vocals, and a singular point of view, Yves continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a pop artist today.

