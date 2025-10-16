5 Seconds of Summer Poke Fun At Label With 'Boyband'

(Republic) 5 Seconds of Summer have released "Boyband," a new track off their forthcoming album EVERYONE'S A STAR! out November 14th. "Boyband" is an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label that's followed them throughout their career.

But are they a Boyband, are they a rock band? "We've always been called a boyband and this song is about us owning that narrative and taking the power back." - 5 Seconds of Summer

Earlier this month, the band released the official video for their lead single "NOT OK," directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne). "NOT OK" marked the first song from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, EVERYONE'S A STAR! due out November 14th - and their first official new music since 2022.

To kick off the new chapter, the band surprised fans in Los Angeles with a pop-up performance. Announced just hours before showtime, thousands of fans lined up and down Sunset Boulevard eager to witness the start of the band's new era and one-of-a-kind event.

The band debuted new songs off the album including lead single "NOT OK," "Boyband" "Telephone Busy," "No.1 Obsession" and "Everyone's A Star!," alongside fan favorites like "Youngblood," "She's So Perfect," and "Teeth".

