Cage Fight Call Out Online Creeps With 'PIG'

(FP) Cage Fight have released their new single, "PIG." On "PIG," Rachel calls out the creepy men who send women unsolicited messages online. The accompanying music video includes real messages sent directly to Rachel and to other women that volunteered the inclusion of their experiences.
Vocalist Rachel Aspe comments: "'PIG' is the expression of my disgust of men sending unsolicited intimate pictures, messages, crossing boundaries and harassing women digitally.
"I've had hundreds over the years, and it's crazy to think that everyday women regularly get these messages. I just wanted to scream my hatred to them, raise awareness of the issue and show solidarity to other women who experience this abuse."
