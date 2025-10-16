Charlie Puth Announces New Album With 'Changes' Video

Charlie Puth has released a music video for his new single "Changes" and announced details on his forthcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, set for release on March 6, 2026 via Atlantic Records.
Offering the first taste of what's to come, the multi-award-winning, Diamond-certified artist and multi-instrumentalist releases "Changes," a timeless and uplifting single showcasing exactly what Puth does best; offering infectious hooks, sing-out-loud choruses and signature piano solos enough to lift even the heaviest of hearts and feet.
Described as a "potential hit single" by Rolling Stone Magazine, "that lands somewhere between Eighties Steve Winwood and Jackson's "Human Nature," "Changes" signifies a career-defining chapter is upon us, and Charlie Puth is back and better than ever. Stepping into his own with co-producer BloodPop, the internationally acclaimed GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated artist shines in an entirely new light, offering his bravest, boldest and most honest body of work to date.
Accompanying the new single is an official music video directed by Charlotte Rutherford, playfully incorporating nods to a long-gone pre-digital era, Charlie reflects on "Changes" both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.
Last month, Puth kicked off a series of sold-out underplay residencies starting at Blue Note New York, where The New Yorker observed the chart-topping popstar seemed most "at home" at the legendary jazz club. Performing to a sold-out crowd twice a night, Puth welcomed special guests including his idols Babyface and Jimmy Jam onto the stage, as well as Emmy-nominated Broadway star Anthony Ramos. Tonight, his sold-out Blue Note Los Angeles residency begins with more surprise guests in store. Fans can livestream his first performance tonight at 7PM on TikTok.
BLUE NOTE LOS ANGELES UNDERPLAYS
October 16 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT
October 17 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT
October 18 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT
October 19 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT
Charlie Puth Announces Whatever's Clever! 2026 World Tour
Charlie Puth Announces New Album With 'Changes' Video
Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Blue Note Residency Underplays
Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video
Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album
Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'
Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'
OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived