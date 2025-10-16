Charlie Puth Announces New Album With 'Changes' Video

Charlie Puth has released a music video for his new single "Changes" and announced details on his forthcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, set for release on March 6, 2026 via Atlantic Records.

Offering the first taste of what's to come, the multi-award-winning, Diamond-certified artist and multi-instrumentalist releases "Changes," a timeless and uplifting single showcasing exactly what Puth does best; offering infectious hooks, sing-out-loud choruses and signature piano solos enough to lift even the heaviest of hearts and feet.

Described as a "potential hit single" by Rolling Stone Magazine, "that lands somewhere between Eighties Steve Winwood and Jackson's "Human Nature," "Changes" signifies a career-defining chapter is upon us, and Charlie Puth is back and better than ever. Stepping into his own with co-producer BloodPop, the internationally acclaimed GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated artist shines in an entirely new light, offering his bravest, boldest and most honest body of work to date.

Accompanying the new single is an official music video directed by Charlotte Rutherford, playfully incorporating nods to a long-gone pre-digital era, Charlie reflects on "Changes" both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.

Last month, Puth kicked off a series of sold-out underplay residencies starting at Blue Note New York, where The New Yorker observed the chart-topping popstar seemed most "at home" at the legendary jazz club. Performing to a sold-out crowd twice a night, Puth welcomed special guests including his idols Babyface and Jimmy Jam onto the stage, as well as Emmy-nominated Broadway star Anthony Ramos. Tonight, his sold-out Blue Note Los Angeles residency begins with more surprise guests in store. Fans can livestream his first performance tonight at 7PM on TikTok.

BLUE NOTE LOS ANGELES UNDERPLAYS

October 16 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 17 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 18 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 19 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

Related Stories

Charlie Puth Announces Whatever's Clever! 2026 World Tour

Charlie Puth Announces New Album With 'Changes' Video

Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Blue Note Residency Underplays

Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'

News > Charlie Puth