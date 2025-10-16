Dave Lenahan Streams New Single 'Die on This Barstool'

Award-winning country and roots artist Dave Lenahan releases new single, "Die on This Barstool." For many, the local bar is a second home, and Dave Lenahan's "Die on This Barstool" takes that love to the extreme. From the first note, you're transported to a favorite honky tonk on a summer Friday night.

"These spirits got my soul feelin' just right, here in my home away from home," he sings, and the groove hits like the warm buzz of your first few sips. Quick-witted and charmingly defiant, he leans into his barroom devotion: "This happy hour heaven never gets old / these hardwood floors are my streets of gold / everybody in this bar treats me like a star / if I kick the bucket don't wanna see no tears / in fact the last thing that I wanna hear is / the cry of fiddle and ole steel guitar."

A fusion of rootsy fiddle and classic country swagger carries the track into a breakdown that makes it nearly impossible to stay seated. You can feel the conviction in his voice - he would die on that barstool, and he means it. As a self-proclaimed bar star, he signs off with a final wish: "All I ask is a plaque on the back of my chair / so everybody knows I went with a smile right here."

Dave Lenahan is here for a good time, and "Die on This Barstool" captures that feeling to the last drop. It's a toast to the kind of place, and the kind of night, you never want to leave.

Related Stories

Dave Lenahan Shares New Song 'Faces in the Glow'

Watch Dave Lenahan's 'Baby I'm Gone' Video

Dave Lenahan Releases New Country Roots Single 'Baby I'm Gone'

News > Dave Lenahan