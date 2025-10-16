Elton John and Sam Fender Discuss New Music And Future Plans In Apple Music 1 Exclusive

(DKC) Sam Fender is the special guest on this week's episode of Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1. This week, it was announced that Elton plays piano on Sam's forthcoming single, "Talk to You," from the Deluxe Edition of his critically acclaimed album People Watching, set for release on December 5.

In an exclusive first interview, Elton FaceTimed Sam while he was touring the US to discuss their exciting new collaboration, what it's like playing to American audiences, and his plans for the next album.

Tune in to hear the interview in full this Saturday (Oct 18th) at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on Apple Music 1. Here are some highlights from the conversation courtesy of Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1.

Sam Fender on touring the US... I'm loving it, man. It's like the intimacy is something that I've missed from the early days. Do you know what I mean? Last night's show was in the Aragon Theatre, and it was 5,000 people, so it was playing Brixton again. And it was like that time. I remember when we were doing Brixton, I had the fire in my belly. I feel like we're out here on a mission again, which is great, so I'm loving it.

Sam Fender on why he asked Elton to play piano on Talk to You... So it was like this album, obviously, it was a baptism of fire. It took three years to make the whole thing, and I had so many songs and I basically had a whole other albums worth of stuff by the time we'd finished People Watching. And to be honest with you, Talk to You and a couple of the songs off this Deluxe, this happens every time. I wish this song and there's Main Street and there's a couple of different tunes from the Deluxe that I would've preferred to have probably had on the standard, and this is one of them, but this happens every time.

So when we started this one, I don't know what it was, it was like I had this one piano, I had that piano part, which is the main riff. And, obviously, we were at Chiswick at the time. And I was like, "Oh, I would love to get somebody better at piano than me." I was like, "I wonder who I know. Who can I call?"

[Elton John] It was so much fun to come and play on one of your songs, because we've been friends for a long, long time. Tell us about the Deluxe edition of the album. When is that coming out?

[Sam Fender] I think it's coming out on December 5th, I believe.

[Elton John] .... And that's a double album worth of stuff, right?

[Sam Fender] Yes. So it's the record, but there's going to be a whole eight songs extra as well. It's basically a whole other album.

Sam Fender on his plans for a new album... ..I'm going to make another album, I think. I've got a load of other songs, so I want to make another record.

[Elton John] All right. Do it. There's nothing wrong with going straight in and doing another record. That's what we used to do all the time. ...When one record was finished, the other one was coming out. That's the way to do it. If you've got a lot of songs, just get them down.

[Sam Fender] Yeah, yeah. They just end up sitting on a computer and then you'll never release them. Do you know what I mean? Yeah, I'm going to get straight back and then get it done.

