Foghat Honored For Surpassing 25 Million Streams Of 'Slow Ride'

(ABC) Hot on the heels of their critically acclaimed 50th Anniversary Edition of FOOL FOR THE CITY (released September 12 by Rhino Records), Foghat, the band behind the timeless anthem "Slow Ride" reached yet another new landmark in their illustrious career with an astonishing 25 million plays of the signature song on Apple Music.

They were surprised on stage during their show October 3rd at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, MA, where they were presented with a stunning commemorative plaque marking the milestone.

In true FOGHAT fashion, they made sure that credit went where it was due. Plaques are also being sent to the song's original creators: Lonesome Dave Peverett, Rod Price, and Nick Jameson, with Peverett's and Price's families receiving theirs in tribute, and one traveling all the way to Jameson's home in Reykjavik, Iceland.

To top off an incredible year, Foghat is heading back to where it all began - the U.K.! This November, the band will return to their homeland for the first time since the early '70s. Once "blackballed" after leaving Savoy Brown, they went on to do very well in the U.S. but playing the U.K. again has always been on their wish list - and now it is happening!

They will perform November 15 at the HRH Prog Festival in Great Yarmouth and November 16 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London (both with Asia featuring John Payne), before closing out at Manchester's Band on the Wall on November 18!

Founding drummer and eternal road warrior Roger Earl summed it up perfectly, "I love playing with this band! We're still having the time of our lives out here. And I can't wait for our friends and family in the U.K. to finally get to see the band LIVE!"

