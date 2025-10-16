Foo Fighters and Shaboozey Lead Lineup Of Amazon Music Live's New Season

Amazon Music announces the return of its annual series featuring live performances from some of music's most talked-about artists, Amazon Music Live.

Premiering on Thursday, October 23 after Thursday Night Football, the fourth season of Amazon Music Live will deliver four episodes featuring four genre-defining artists, exclusively on Prime Video, Twitch, and in the Amazon Music app.

Each episode this season will feature some of the most-streamed artists across the most important playlists from Amazon Music. The series will debut with Shaboozey on October 23, whose genre-blending sound has dominated the Amazon Music "Country Heat" global playlist and will celebrate Country Music Month live with fans on October 23. Foo Fighters represent the "Alternative Hits" playlist on October 30, bringing the timeless anthems and boundless energy that has made them one of the world's foremost stadium rock acts and one of the most streamed rock artists on Amazon Music.

Fuerza Regida takes the spotlight on November 6, representing "Platino," the premier Latin playlist on Amazon Music, to showcase the rising global wave of regional Mexican music. With chart-topping hits and an authentic connection to fans worldwide, the group continues to break new ground and elevate the genre to exciting new heights. The season finale on November 13 showcases global K-Pop sensation aespa, whose electrifying performances and chart-topping hits have made them consistent standouts on the "K-Pop Now" playlist, bringing their dynamic stage presence to Amazon Music Live.

"With Shaboozey, Foo Fighters, Fuerza Regida, and aespa bringing their signature styles to our stage, this season of Amazon Music Live puts fans from around the world in the front row for game-changing performances," said Kirdis Postelle, Global Head of Content at Amazon Music. "Each artist is crafting a unique, unforgettable set that showcases why live music remains such a powerful force. By uniting sports and music after Thursday Night Football, we're creating an experience that puts fans at the center of culture."

Actress and entertainer Liza Koshy will be reprising her role as the official Amazon Music Live social host. Her sharp humor and energy will once again bring fans closer to each week's performer with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content on the social channels of Amazon Music.

Since its launch in 2022, Amazon Music Live has emerged as the preeminent location for artists to debut music live to millions of fans around the globe. Each show is unique, with Amazon Music working hand-in-hand with artists to create new, bespoke sets that reflect each artist's vision and style.

Fans can expect the unexpected with each episode of the series; previous seasons have featured surprise special guests like Post Malone, Offset, GloRilla, Keith Urban, and Machine Gun Kelly. The series has also featured chart-topping artists like A$AP Rocky, Ed Sheeran, and Feid dropping new music during their Amazon Music Live performances. Acclaimed by publications including the Associated Press, Billboard, LA Weekly, and Forbes, the series has continued to grow, with the viewership for Season 2 of Amazon Music Live more than tripling compared to the series' first season, and Season 3 hosting multiple record-breaking episodes.

Amazon Music Live Season 4 premieres Thursday, October 23rd, immediately following Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and The Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app. Each week's performance will be broadcast live in front of an in-person audience in Los Angeles. Fans attending Amazon Music Live in person will step into the "Hall of Fame" experience, an in-person, pre-show celebration featuring a live DJ, exclusive giveaways, and immersive photo opportunities that highlight memorable moments from past Amazon Music Live performances. Check it out here

