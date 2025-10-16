Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver 'Dark Faerie Tales' Next Year

(BJF) Gypsy Pistoleros return with their most ambitious and eclectic album yet - 'Dark Faerie Tales', out April 17th, 2026 on The New Church Records / Plastichead Distribution. Available worldwide & instore on three-colour vinyl, digipak CD, and digital. Accompanied by the announcement of initial U.K 2026 Tour to back the release.

Following the success of Church of the Pistoleros - hailed as one of 2025's most fearless and eclectic rock albums - the Pistoleros have conjured something even bolder: a dark fairytale for the damned, a love letter to the beautiful and broken, and a twisted hymn for the strange of heart.

Born from the fires of their own mythology, Dark Faerie Tales drifts through haunted woods and neon dreams - where sleaze-drenched punk anthems meet gothic grandeur, and glam swagger burns with outlaw soul. Produced and co-written once again by sonic alchemist Dave Draper (Michael Monroe, Ginger Wildheart, The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, Elvana, Therapy, etc), it's a record that breathes rebellion and myth.

2026

11 April - The Band Club, St Austell

16 April - The Underworld, London

17 April - The Marrs Bar, Worcester

18 April - Th Dragonffli, Pontypool, Wales

22 April - The Cluny, Newcastle

25 April - Bannermans, Edinburgh

1-2 May - Beltane Gathering Festival, Nottingham

9th May - Festival TBA

15 May - The Old Cold Store, Nottingham

16 May - The Holy Diver, Stockport

23 May - Breaking Bands Festival, Droitwich

3 October The Dreadnought, Bathgate

23 October The International, Leicester

Many more dates TBA

