.

Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver 'Dark Faerie Tales' Next Year

10-16-2025
Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver 'Dark Faerie Tales' Next Year

(BJF) Gypsy Pistoleros return with their most ambitious and eclectic album yet - 'Dark Faerie Tales', out April 17th, 2026 on The New Church Records / Plastichead Distribution. Available worldwide & instore on three-colour vinyl, digipak CD, and digital. Accompanied by the announcement of initial U.K 2026 Tour to back the release.

Following the success of Church of the Pistoleros - hailed as one of 2025's most fearless and eclectic rock albums - the Pistoleros have conjured something even bolder: a dark fairytale for the damned, a love letter to the beautiful and broken, and a twisted hymn for the strange of heart.

Born from the fires of their own mythology, Dark Faerie Tales drifts through haunted woods and neon dreams - where sleaze-drenched punk anthems meet gothic grandeur, and glam swagger burns with outlaw soul. Produced and co-written once again by sonic alchemist Dave Draper (Michael Monroe, Ginger Wildheart, The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, Elvana, Therapy, etc), it's a record that breathes rebellion and myth.

2026
11 April - The Band Club, St Austell
16 April - The Underworld, London
17 April - The Marrs Bar, Worcester
18 April - Th Dragonffli, Pontypool, Wales
22 April - The Cluny, Newcastle
25 April - Bannermans, Edinburgh
1-2 May - Beltane Gathering Festival, Nottingham
9th May - Festival TBA
15 May - The Old Cold Store, Nottingham
16 May - The Holy Diver, Stockport
23 May - Breaking Bands Festival, Droitwich
3 October The Dreadnought, Bathgate
23 October The International, Leicester
Many more dates TBA

Related Stories
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'

Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver 'Dark Faerie Tales' Next Year

Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros

Gypsy Pistoleros Takes Fans To The 'Church Of The Pistoleros'

Gypsy Pistoleros Take Fans On 'Last Train To Nowhere'

News > Gypsy Pistoleros

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm

Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates

Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May

Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg

David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour

ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'